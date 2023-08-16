You can judge a tomato by its coverIt’s the height of the summer season and the Newburyport Farmer’s Market is hosting its summer tomato contest Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St. After inspecting the various varieties, place votes for the farmers’ tomatoes in the following categories: ugliest, most unique and showstopper. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m.
Clean a beach
The final Salisbury Beach clean-up of the summer will take place Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m. The clean-up is sponsored by the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association and GroundSwell Surf Café. Volunteers should meet at GroundSwell Surf Café, 25 Broadway. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Rain date is Sunday.
The eagle has landed, in the attic Eagle in the Attic returns to roost at the Plum Island Bechcoma on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The five-member band is adept at several types of music, rock, pop, reggae, jam and funk, and is sure to get your fingers snapping and your toes tapping. The Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Vintage Base BallStep back in time to when Abraham Lincoln was president and people played baseball without gloves and umpires wore top hats and coats ,when the Newburyport Clamdiggers take on the Lynn Live Oaks Sunday at noon at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury. Admission is free for Historic New England members and $5 for non-members. The farm is located at 5 Littles Lane.
All Summer Long at Salisbury BeachBeach Boys fans and anyone who just wants to chill by the ocean will be pleased when All Summer Long performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Oceanfront stage. Benches and picnic tables available and plenty of dancing room for everyone. Enjoy takeout from local restaurants, beach pizza, ice cream and more. Stick around until 10:15 p.m. for fireworks.
