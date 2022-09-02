Lantern Festival at the Mall
The Newburyport Lantern Festival for Ovarian Cancer Awareness takes place Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Bartlet Mall. The floating ceremony, when hundreds of lanterns are placed in the Frog Pond, starts at 7 p.m. The event is free with a $10 suggested donation for each lantern.
Catch a flick
The Screening Room in downtown Newburyport will be showing “The Good Boss,” starting Friday night and running through Thursday. Javier Bardem stars in this satire of the corporate world which tells the story of a charismatic and manipulative factory owner who meddles in the lives of his employees. For showtimes visit: https://www.newburyportmovies.com/starting-friday
Alex Anthony Band to rock the Coma
The Alex Anthony Band returns to the Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The local band is making waves with its mix of originals and cover songs. The Plum Island Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Find a buried treasure or a hunk of junk
The Todd Farm Flea Market continues to draw hundreds of bargain hunters Sunday mornings and this summer is no different. The flea market opens at 5 a.m., no early birds please. It is located on Route 1A in Rowley. Parking available onsite or across the street. Dealer tables are available for $40, reservations required.
Have a blast on the beach
The end of summer beach blast on Salisbury Beach takes place Friday and Saturday on the Broadway loop. The last DJ beach party takes place on Friday, from 7:15 to 10 p.m. with DJ Ralphie B and DJ Jeff B playing all your favorite summer tunes from oldies to new music. Saturday sees the last Bands of the Beach with No Shoes Nation and Ashley Jordan from 6 to 10 p.m.
