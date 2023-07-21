To market, to market
Olive’s Coffee & Bakehouse is hosting a maker’s market on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., behind its Newburyport shop on High Street. Crafters from around the region will be selling their wares. While parents browse, children can have their faces painted for free. Rain date is Sunday. All artisan fees will be donated to Girls Inc. of the Seacoast.
New Black Eagle, Donna Byrne at Maudslay
Enjoy two days of jazzy music when the New Black Eagle Jazz Band and Donna Byrne perform as part of the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series. The New Black Eagle Jazz Band hits the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday while Byrne’s show starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The walk is $10, payable at the start. The 60-minute-plus walking tours, rain or shine, are from the Newburyport Beach parking lot to the South Jetty. Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach parking lot.
Farm fresh
The Newburyport Farmers’ Market is back for another season. Held each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., the market is a must-visit destination to shop for farm fresh products and unique items while supporting local small businesses. This year, many new vendors join in on the fun. The market often features live music as well.
Cry Uncle at the Beachcoma
Rock ‘n’ roll until you Cry Uncle on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Plum Island Beachcoma. Cry Uncle has wowed the Coma crowd before and promises to do the same thing this weekend. The Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
