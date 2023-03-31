Todd Farm is back
Opening day for Todd Farm, the iconic flea market in Rowley, is Sunday. Be sure to arrive before 8 a.m. for the best selections and prices. Don’t forget to go inside the Todd Farm barn and antique store for more steals and deals. Admission is free but parking is not. Todd Farm is located at 275 Main St. (Route 1A).
Rachel Casson at Metzys
Local singer Rachel Casson returns to Metzy’s Cantina on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Newburyport High School freshman performs originals and covers. She was last at the cantina in January. Be sure to try some of Metzy’s famous food and libations. The cantina is at 5 Boston Way, next to the Newburyport commuter rail station.
Help keep Plum Island beautiful
The annual Parker River National Wildlife Refuge cleanup day takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grab a bag and join the Friends of Parker River for the annual spring beach cleanup to remove trash and other unwanted items from the refuge beach. Refuge staff and Friends group volunteers will help remove large items and heavy bags. Volunteers should bring gloves, water, snacks and dress for the weather.
Frank Crivello Trio returns to the Coma
The Frank Crivello Trio is back at the Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The trio is sure to be in top form as it plays some blues and rock ‘n’ roll. Roll into spring with live music and great company. The Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors conducts a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available int the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
