Find love, or at least a new jacket
Check out the Local Love Market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Middle Street Foods, 25 Middle St., Newburyport. The retail-themed lovefest includes vintage clothing, cool art, flowers and chocolate. The event is hosted by Ruby Wilkinson Vintage and Joppa Moon Vintage. And who doesn't love chocolate?
Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute walking tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Super Bowl Sunday cornhole
Come on down to the Newburyport Elks Club on Sunday starting at high noon. That's when NBPT Cornhole presents its second annual co-ed challenge Valentine's Day mixer. There's a 32-team cap with a four-game round robin double-elimination tournament. Cost: $40 per team. Door prizes, a prize wheel and appetizers will accompany the cash bar.
Jake Roche at the Beachcoma
Local musician Jake Roche of Grander Canyon is back at the Plum Island Beachcoma, playing Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy great company, food and music at Plum Island Beachcoma, 23 Plum Island Turnpike. Roche's music is described as "electric folk rock alternative."
'Fun Home' at the Firehouse
The Firehouse Center for the Arts continues its theatrical season this weekend with “Fun Home.” This production continues the tradition of presenting smaller, more thought-provoking productions in this February slot. “Fun Home” runs Feb. 10-19. Tickets are $40 for nonmembers and $35 for members.
