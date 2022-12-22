Happy Chanukah Newburyport’s Congregation Ahavas Achim continues to celebrate Chanukah by lighting its 6-foot-tall electric menorah in Market Square on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The menorah is located adjacent to Newburyport’s Christmas tree. Congregation Ahavas Achim is located on Washington Street.
Cocktails and jazz
The Josh Schulz Duo is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Joy Nest’s upstairs lounge from 7 to 10 p.m. The Joy Nest, located at 50 Water St., Newburyport, in The Tannery Marketplace, has become a must-see stop for those who enjoy live jazz and Prohibition era cocktails.
Bird is the wordSpend some of Christmas Eve morning birdwatching with Mass Audubon naturalist Dave Willams from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge. Tickets are $5 for members and $17 for nonmembers. Essex County is an especially exciting place to find a wide variety of birds throughout the year. Meet at Joppa Flats Education Center. Registration is required. For more information visit:joppaflats@massaudubon.org.
A million lights Over a million holiday lights at Mann Orchards Riverside Farm in Methuen are spread out over a mile of roadway. Listen to music played through FM radio in your own vehicle during this safe, holiday experience which features the lowest tunnel of lights in New England. Tickets are $24.99 online per car, $30 on-sire and $50 per limousine/passenger vans/small buses. Hours are 5 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m with the last admission at 8:15 p.m. The farm is located at 445 Merrimack St.
Adam Sandler’s ‘Eight Crazy Nights’Catch the Adam Sandler cartoon “Eight Crazy Nights” on Saturday at 4 p.m. at The Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, N.H. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors/first responders/veterans. Davey Stone, a 33-year-old party animal, finds himself in trouble with the law. In keeping with the holiday spirit, the judge gives Davey one last chance at redemption– spend the holiday performing community service as the assistant referee for the youth basketball league or go to jail.
