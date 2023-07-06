Step back into time
Visit the tall ship Nao Trinidad throughout the weekend before it sails into the sunset. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the replica of a Magellan-era vessel is berthed along Newburyport's waterfront. Tickets can be purchased outside the nearby Custom House Maritime Museum or at: newburyportmaritimedays.com. The tour serves as a fundraiser for the museum.
Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The walk is $10, payable at the start. The 60-minute-plus walk tours, rain or shine, are from the Newburyport Beach parking lot to the South Jetty. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach parking lot.
Don Campbell Band at Maudslay
The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series begins with The Don Campbell Band on Saturday at 7 p.m. as the 30th anniversary season opens with a lineup of Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35 while lawn seating is $30. The Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
Beatlejuice plays Salisbury Beach
The legendary Beatles tribute band performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Beach oceanfront stage. Fireworks follow. Beatlejuice uses a cast of vocalists and arrangements that match the original recordings of the Fab Four note-for-note. It performs songs from the full span of the Beatles career from “Love Me Do” to “Let It Be.” The show is free for all.
Firehouse presents Pippin
“Pippin” continues its run at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.