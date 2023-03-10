Hot soup for cool programs
Visit the Newburyport Senior/Community Center at 331 High St. in Newburyport on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. where Emma L. Andrews Library & Community Center volunteers will be selling hot soup for $5 to pay for cool programs for the Emma in the Backyard 2023 summer programs. Your $5 donation includes bread and homemade dessert. Yum!
Oscars party at the Firehouse
Head to the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for a glamorous evening and the opportunity to watch the Academy Awards in style. Get dressed up, walk the red carpet, answer questions from reporters, and get the star treatment. The Firehouse’s big screen will make you feel like you are enjoying the evening in California with Hollywood’s biggest stars.
Artist reception at the NAA
Come visit the Newburyport Art Association at 65 Water St. on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. for an artist reception and awards ceremony for the Young & Budding Artists Exhibition, featuring the artwork of area students (grades 1-12). Jurors Evan Jespersen and Erin Bligh will be selecting this year’s award winners, some of whom may receive a small cash prize.
Scoping out some species
Visit the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge for a chaperoned birdwatching event on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Naturalist Dave Williams will lead the program. Meet at Joppa Flats Education Center. From there, the group travels by Mass Audubon vans and carpool. Carpooling is highly encouraged for those who do not wish to travel in a Mass Audubon vehicle. Tickets are $15 for members and $17 for nonmembers.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute walking tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
