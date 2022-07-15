Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct walking tours of Plum Island and Plum Island Point on Sunday, July 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. The walk, led by Bill Sargent, is from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Cost is $10 payable at the walk.
Photo exhibit at NAA
The Newburyport Art Association and the NAA Photography Interest Group holds an opening reception for “Through My Lens” on Saturday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 65 Water St., Newburyport. The exhibition features 197 photographs taken by 41 local photographers. The event runs through Sunday, July 24, and is being held concurrently with “Flowers for the Hills: Celebrating the Hills Gallery at 20!” All artwork is for sale.
The Samples
The nationally known band The Samples plays outdoors at the Newburyport Brewing Co., 4 New Pasture Road, on Saturday, July 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event features food trucks, beer and a great vibe for families. The Jason Spooner Band from Maine opens.
Band on the beach
STEELFINGERS will perform Saturday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Waterfront Stage on Salisbury Beach. STEELFINGERS has been playing Salibury Beach and the surrounding area for the last 35 years.
Loudmouth Soup returns
Loudmouth Soup is back and will be rocking the house at Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday, July 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Kick off your beach sandals and relax at the Plum Island Turnpike eatery to watch the talented group of musicians who will get you dancing.
