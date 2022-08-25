How sweet it is
Nashville’s Sweet Baby James - the nationally known James Taylor tribute artist - comes to the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Sunday, at 8 p.m. with his popular "Walking Man" acoustic show. Join him for the timeless music of the six-time Grammy winner. Tickets are $18 for members and $20 for non members. The Firehouse is located at 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
Storytime at Maudslay
Visit Maudslay State Park on Sunday to catch another entry of its Stories From The Past series. Join the park interpreter for the last of three-part history tour series to learn more about the Moseley Family estate. Sunday's event focuses on the its farm complex. Meet at the park headquarters at 10 a.m. The park is located at 74 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport
Spain Brothers at the Custom House
The Spain Brothers will be performing Sunday, form 4 to 6 p.m. outside the Custom House Maritime Museum as part of its concerts on the lawn series. Bring a lawn chair and pack a picnic. Tickets are $10. The Custom House is located at 25 Water St., Newburyport.
Essex Ensemble hosts benefit concert
The Essex Ensemble concert to benefit the Newbury Food Pantry takes place Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maudslay Arts Center. The First Parish Newbury Food Pantry’s mission is to end food insecurity in the region and proceeds from the concert will help make that happen. The Maudslay Art Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport
B Street Bombers play Salisbury Beach
Salisbury Beach's free summer concert series continues Saturday with The B Street Bombers at 7:30 p.m. at the Oceanfront stage. For almost 40 years, The B Street Bombers have been entertaining audiences all over New England. With a repertoire that spans seven decades, The B Street Bombers are sure to delight any audience 18 to 80.
