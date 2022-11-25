New England Tenors at IC
The New England Tenors will perform its 10th annual holiday concert at Immaculate Conception Church in Newburyport on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for children, and can be bought at the door. In addition to singing holiday classics, the program will feature Italian arias, Broadway’s best, songs of inspiration and sacred music.
Santa is coming to town
Newburyport’s annual Santa Parade and tree lighting ceremony takes place Sunday starting at 3 p.m. when the man in red and Mrs. Claus float into town on a Coast Guard boat and are then brought to Market Square by sleigh where the city’s Christmas tree will be lighted between 3:45 and 4 p.m.
Elf Day at Sea of Trees
Head over to the Sea Festival of Trees at the Blue Ocean Event Center (4 Ocean Front North, Salisbury) on Sunday at noon when the film “Elf” will be shown. Spread some Christmas cheer with Buddy the Elf, have a snowball fight, make paper snowflakes, and play the elf name game. The movie is free with admission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Rock it at the Beachcoma
Revel Up is ready to rock out again at the Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Classic rock? Classic country? New rock? Revel Up has got you covered. Check out the excitement. Admission is free. Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Storytime with Mrs. Claus
Head over to Cider Hill Farm on Saturday or Sunday to hear Mrs. Claus weave some spellbinding tales between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Write letters to Santa to pop in the North Pole mailbox, take a photo with Mrs. Claus, sip cocoa and revel in the holiday spirit. Tickets are $16. Cider Hill Farm is at 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
