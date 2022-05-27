Oh, Charlie Brown
The Firehouse Center for the Arts Summer Outdoor Series presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown — Live at the Farm” at the Spencer Peirce Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane, Newbury, on Friday, May 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
View and create
The Newburyport Art Association Regional Juried Art Show offers artwork to admire and be inspired by. On Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, the gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, May 29, visit from 1-5 p.m. Over 150 works of art in various media created by artists throughout New England.
Ch-ch-ch-changes
Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Sunday, May 29 at 7.p.m. Advanced tickets are a $15 online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005C7C7FC61220, and $19 at the door. Admission is limited to people 21 and older.
Feel better
Visit and shop at the Newburyport Farmers’ Market on Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tannery Marketplace. Located at 75 Water St.
Music abounds
The Alex Anthony Band will hit the Plum Island Beachcoma stage on Sunday, May 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd.
Commented
