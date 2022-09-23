Your health is importantThe Newburyport Lions Club and the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport are co-sponsoring a health and wellness fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 25 Low St., Newburyport. The event will include free eye exams using the Lions Eye Mobile and 15-minute chair massages from therapists.
Pick up some produce
The Newburyport Farmer’s Market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., Newburyport. Stop by to pick up the freshest food from local and area vendors. While you’re at it, grab a coffee from any of the nearby vendors.
Come rock with TruffleSeacoast favorite Truffle plays its last show of the year Saturday at 6 p.m. at Newburyport Brewing Company, 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport. Since 1986, Truffle has been a mainstay of the North Shore music scene. The all-ages event at the brewery’s garden is $10.
Take the express to funFrankie Boy & The Blues Express road to Memphis fundraiser gig takes place Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. outside Flatbread Pizza Co., 5 Market Square, Amesbury. Donations, although always appreciated, are not required to attend. This is an event to enjoy live music and have some good, old-fashioned fun with friends and family members.
Visit some history Cushing House tours sponsored by the Museum of Old Newbury take place Saturday and Sunday on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 1808 Cushing House is located at 98 High St., Newburyport. Admission is $10, $8 for seniors and $5 for youths. Free for museum members and residents of “Old Newbury”: Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
