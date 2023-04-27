Fairytale Hayride returns
The Pentucket Arts Foundation's annual Fairytale Hayride is Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Long Hill Orchard and Farm, 520 Main St., West Newbury. Rides start at 1:15 p.m. and each ride takes about 30 minutes. Free face painting, pony rides and a bubble stand are also part of the fun. Tickets are $5 and can only be purchased at the event. Children under 2 years old may ride on an adult’s lap for free.
Stroll for some art
The Newburyport ArtWalk returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features paintings, photography, sculptures and more from local individual artists and group exhibitions. The public is invited to take part in ArtWalk events, browse artwork in traditional and contemporary styles in Newburyport’s Cultural District, dine, and shop at local businesses.
Killeeshil performs at Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church hosts a free Irish music concert Sunday at 4 p.m. featuring Killeeshil to celebrate 25 years of service by the church's Saturday Evening Meal Program. The church is located at 14 Titcomb St, Newburyport. Killeeshil will feature performances by Michael Hamill on fiddle, Eileen Yarrison on flute and whistle, Harry Waggs on guitar and Antanas Melius on bodharan.
Newburyport Literary Festival is back
The Newburyport Literary Festival commences its 18th year with an opening ceremony Friday at 6 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. Events will be held in person at various locations throughout downtown Newburyport on Friday and Saturday. Events scheduled for Sunday will be offered on Zoom. For more information about the festival, including authors and their work, visit newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
Double bill at the Beachcoma
Hours of good rocking is in store Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. when Dragonfruit makes it debut at the Plum Island Beachcoma. New Hampshire band The Specs will open the festivities. All ages allowed, no cover charge, and alcoholic beverages available. Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
