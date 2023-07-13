Clean a beach
Salisbury Beach can use some TLC and you can help Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., when folks gather at the Groundswell Cafe at 25 Broadway for a beach cleanup. The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association, which is leading the cleanup effort, will be handing out gloves and trash bags. As a reward, participants will receive discount coupons for nearby Broadway businesses.
Hours and hours of pop country
Newburyport Brewing Company hosts 10 hours of live music on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. when the Pop Country Fest takes place. Lexi James, Elisa Smith, Maddi Ryan and AK Cody are among the artists scheduled to perform during this outdoor event. Admission is $10. Newburyport Brewing Company is at 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport.
Live music at the beach
Best Not Broken takes to the Oceanfront stage Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks follow this free show on Salisbury Beach. Best Not Broken is an indie pop/rock band from Boston that has built a reputation for high-energy shows and catchy, power pop/rock original songs. The show is part of a continuing series of summer concerts followed by fireworks.
Weekend shows at Maudslay
Mile Twelve performs Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series. On Sunday, the Gray Sargent Trio performs at 2 p.m. Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The walk is $10, payable at the start. The 60-minute-plus walk tours, rain or shine, are from the Newburyport Beach parking lot to the South Jetty. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach parking lot.
