AMESBURY — A 6-year-old drunken driving case was resolved Tuesday in Newburyport District Court when a Haverhill man admitted he almost collided with an Amesbury police cruiser while under the influence of alcohol in April 2014.
Xavier Diaz-Rodriguez, 30, of Grove Street had been in default since 2015 after missing court appearances. But on Tuesday, accompanied by his lawyer, Diaz-Rodriguez appeared before Judge Peter Doyle and pleaded guilty.
Doyle suspended Diaz-Rodriguez’s driver’s license for a year and sentenced him to 45 days in jail. But since Diaz-Rodriguez had already served 45 days in jail, he was able to leave the courthouse. A negligent operation of a motor vehicle charge was dismissed while other charges were either filed or dropped.
Amesbury police Officer George Cavanaugh was driving to an emergency call on Hillside Avenue on April 19, 2014, about 9:17 a.m. when he had to swerve out of the way of a black sedan that crossed into the other lane of the two-lane road in an attempt to pass three cars, according to a police report.
“This officer had to pull onto the sidewalk and into a driveway on Hillside Avenue to avoid a possible head-on collision,” Cavanaugh wrote in his report, adding that Diaz-Rodriguez was driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Cavanaugh reversed direction and followed Diaz-Rodriguez until the sedan pulled into an auto parts store on Hillside Avenue. By the time Cavanaugh got out of his cruiser, Diaz-Rodriguez had left his Nissan Sentra.
“I ordered him to get back in his vehicle,” Cavanaugh wrote in his report. “He started yelling at this officer and approached me. I again ordered him back into the vehicle and he again refused.”
While still standing outside his car, Diaz-Rodriguez handed Cavanaugh his driver’s license and registration. Cavanaugh smelled alcohol on his breath. The officer arrested Diaz-Rodriguez and charged him with drunken driving.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.