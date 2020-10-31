WEST NEWBURY -- A proposed eight-lot subdivision across from Long Hill Farm should have minimal impact on the neighborhood, the developer told the Planning Board this month. The board opened a public hearing for a definitive subdivision plan application submitted in June by Michael Crowe of Deer Run Land Development LLC. The business --which formerly operated out of Boxford, but has since moved to Kennebunk, Maine -- filed a preliminary plan in February.
The application calls for redeveloping the 36.6 acre property by subdividing an existing two-family house lot to create four new dwellings -- for a total of eight units. Each duplex has two off-street parking spaces. Aiming for what is referred to as “low impact development”, the project does not include any sidewalks.
Located on the south side of Main Street, the property is west of Mill Pond Recreational Area, north of Archelaus Place, and east of Stewart Street. It includes approximately 12 acres of wetlands toward the southeast corner, the application states. The project engineer, Chris Sparages of Williams & Sparages LLC of Middleton, proposes a small wetland fill and replication area near the entrance to the new roadway “to allow for proper roadway width and grading for the proposed stormwater management system.”
The parcel includes large areas of forest and a power line easement across it. Crowe is working with Essex County Trails Association and intends to dedicate a trail easement from Main Street out through Sawmill Brook. Sawmill Brook flows east into Mill Pond, and crosses back into Indian River, eventually winding up at the Merrimack River. Don Bourquard of the Open Space Committee, said his group envisions an eventual trail link to Poor House Lane.
Access to the development would be on a 765-foot roadway off Main Street, also known as Route 113, a state highway. Fire Chief Michael Dwyer recommends the paved road be at least 20 feet wide. One fire hydrant is proposed at the end of the new cul-de-sac, with an existing hydrant across the street within 150 feet of the proposed roadway entrance. Each duplex will have its own septic system and tie into the existing water line on Main Street. The only waiver the applicant seeks is a slight adjustment on the minimum frontage requirement of 150 feet.
“Because of the small number of units, we consider the traffic impact very negligible in this case. This will be reviewed in detail by MassDOT when we submit for our highway access permit,” the applicant states. He plans to work with the Public Works Department and the Tree Committee to choose the 13 trees that will line the public areas. Buyers will receive a list of tree and shrub species that are both native to the area and drought tolerant in an effort to reduce the need for watering, but landscaping on the individual lots will be completed by future owners.
Feedback from various town departments was read into the record. Of note, the DPW questioned whether the proposed cul-de-sac is too narrow, creating possible public safety and snow clearing issues. Superintendent Mike Gootee commented that the plans were the best he has received in his 22 years heading the Water Department. The Police Department felt the sight lines looked OK and didn’t anticipate a big traffic increase, but the Fire Department suggested additional traffic warning signs on Main Street.
A Stewart Street resident worried the recent influx of housing developments in town could cause water shortages requiring purchase of the resource from Newburyport at a premium price. If it continues, costs will drive older residents from town, she said.
Planning Chair Ray Cook said the Water Department would weigh in on impacts, including as needed for fire suppression. The department is currently looking to expand its water resources and new customers could help offset the additional costs. He suggested people concerned about cost increases could bring it up to the department under a recurring article on the annual town meeting warrant designed specifically to address water officials. “ I can imagine a robust discussion after you bring that up,” Cook quipped.
Another abutter mentioned how noise pollution and dust might negatively affect the apiary she installed to help create more pollinators in town.
The board agreed unanimously to continue the hearing to Nov. 17 at 7: 15 p.m. At the request of member Brian Murphy, a report from an independent engineer whom the board hired to review the project must be available to planners by Nov. 10.
