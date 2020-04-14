9-year-old makes Newburyport cleaner with each step

NEWBURYPORT – Sawyer Yim, 9, wants to save the world someday. But for the time being, she’s content making the city a little bit nicer.
For the last few weeks, Sawyer has been picking up trash strewn across local roads and then disposing of it properly.
Wearing industrial-strength kitchen gloves and using heavy-duty contractor garbage bags, Sawyer and her mother, Melissa Yim, have picked up 20 and 25 pounds of trash each trip. The trash is then placed in their own bin and driven to the Mello waste disposal facility in Georgetown.
After each trip, Sawyer highlights the route and scouts out other areas she wants to hit. On Saturday, she and her mother covered Jefferson, Ashland and Plummer streets along with a section of Merrimac Street near the Pioneer League baseball fields.
“I just want to clean it up so it looks beautiful,” Sawyer said. “Maybe, if people see us, they’ll start doing this.”
The William Griffin Way resident attends Bresnahan Elementary School and is the youngest of four children. Sawyer and her family moved to Newburyport a year ago and she said she would like to be a geologist after finishing school.
“It’s meaningful and simple,” Melissa Yim said of her daughter’s endeavor.
Melissa Yim said she keeps a close eye on Sawyer as they pick up trash, leaving items she feels might be dangerous.
“We need to make sure they’re safe,” the mother said.
That foresight and the equipment they are using, she said, have so far allayed any COVID-19 fears she might have.
Melissa Yim said people regularly honk their car horns or wave when they see the city’s youngest plogger out doing her thing.
A plogger, of which there are many within city limits, is someone who combines exercise with trash removal.
“Those are the things she loves to hear,” Melissa Yim said of her daughter.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
