NEWBURYPORT – Beginning today, March 22, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is hosting a two-week multimedia White Ribbon event as part of a worldwide movement for human rights that engages men and boys to help end gender-based violence.
This is the Geiger Crisis Center’s 9th annual White Ribbon event. Typically, the event is held as an in-person breakfast; the format of this year’s event is new for the center and necessary because of the pandemic.
Each day the center will release a new video featuring staff, board members, donors, students, and community members talking about the Massachusetts White Ribbon campaign and movement, and the services that Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center provides locally. Alongside the videos, there will be a series of social media contests and campaigns to recognize area schools and support local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. Those who want to receive the new videos as soon as they are released can sign up with their email address at www.jeannegeiger.org/events; participants can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
“This year’s White Ribbon event has taken on new layers of importance and meaning as we reach the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suzanne Dubus, CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, in a press release. “Not only is it more critical than ever to show support for gender equality and ending violence against women, as women have been disproportionately impacted by our country’s crisis; we also want to share the stories and the needs of survivors of domestic violence right now. While as a community we must remain physically apart for a little while longer, we hope we can come together in support of this movement, take the pledge to end gender-based violence, and lift up those who have the greatest need.”
Proceeds from this event support the center’s Youth Empowerment Services (YES), which use research-based and nationally recognized approaches to educate girls, boys and students who are gender non-conforming. YES prevention programs teach elementary, middle and high school students how to lead conversations about healthy relationships, recognize signs of an abusive relationship, and become empowered to make positive and healthy decisions, according to the press release. These youth programs also get students involved in conversations about consent, respect, and responsibility, opening the dialogue to talk openly about the issues of bullying, racism and how people can band together to erase the negative culture that normalizes abuse.
Last year, YES programming was provided to more than 1,100 students and faculty across Essex County.
This year, proceeds will also help support current needs for survivors of domestic violence served by the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. The pandemic’s financial impact, increased isolation, and rising stress has led to an increase in severity of intimate partner violence. Survivors need access to free and confidential services, including safety planning, counseling, legal services, and support with cost-of-living expenses, including food, rent and other necessities.
Early bird sponsors for the fundraiser include:
Presenting Sponsors: Bob’s Discount Furniture, Institution for Savings; Premier Sponsor: The Davies Family; Advocacy Sponsors: the Bazirgan family, Beveridge Foundation, Rochester Electronics, Michael and Michelle Walsh; Stepping Up Sponsors: Bennett & Company, Cheryl Richardson and Michael Gerrish, Enterprise Bank, Linden Financial Group, Matter Communications, Newburyport Bank, NY Giants, TeamLogic IT, Windward Shaw; Together We Can Sponsors: Amesbury Industrial Supply, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, Bentley’s Real Estate, First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist of Newburyport, Garrison Inn, Gorman Homes, Horan Development, Doug MacDonald, G. Mello Disposal Corp., Jennifer Rocco Runnion, Liberty Law & Title, STREM Chemicals; Steppingstone Sponsors: Arlene and Jeremy Barnard, Cote Plumbing and Heating, Peter and Janet Crossley, The Deck Salisbury, GC Fodera, Gould Insurance, Peter and Patty Hoyt, Lombardi Oil, Tom’s Discount; and Helping Hand Sponsors: Stephen & Janice Anderson, BLB Custom Building, Boston Construction Services Inc., Carolyn Madison DMD, Carr Island Animal Hospital, Caryanne Davis, Cole Landscaping, Green Jean’s Design & Horticultural Services, Kathryn M. Morin, LLC, Morrill Electric.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Nicole Grace Frizzo at nfrizzo@jeannegeiger.org or visit jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org for more information.
For more information, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org or call the 24-hour confidential hotline at 978-388-1888.
