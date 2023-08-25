AMESBURY — The city’s downtown area will be receiving a 2-for-1 special in terms of new businesses as Sweet Cheeks and For The Party Co. move into the former home of Louis’ Barbershop on Water Street.
Sweet Cheeks and For The Party Co. have been operating as from-home businesses prior to their owners deciding to come together.
Sweet Cheeks offers primarily customized cookies while For The Party Co. features a balloon bar and party supplies.
“Our name is going to remain the same. It’s going to be For The Party Co. and Sweet Cheeks. Basically, our space is like a celebration boutique,” Sweet Cheeks owner Renee Terry said
She explained why it had been easier in the past to work from home.
“We both have two kids each, and we’ve been kind of focusing on family and business through working at home. This is now giving us a space to work out of as opposed to just being at home,” Terry said.
For The Party Co. owner Amy Bogert said the pair had long dreamed about establishing a dedicated base of operations for their businesses and that it was just a matter of the right opportunity presenting itself.
“We looked at a couple other places in Amesbury, but we both wanted to keep it in Amesbury,” Bogert said.
Terry said she needed a bit more convincing and a glass of wine before sealing the deal.
“I was perfectly happy being at home, but the only way I could do this is if it was downtown, the price was right and it was just the right time, and someone basically forced me to do it,” Terry said.
She said the Louis’ Barbershop location becoming available met all the criteria.
“The gentleman that owned it decided to retire and we heard through the grapevine that he was leaving. The price was right, it was downtown Amesbury, and when we went in there, Amy looked at the landlord and said, ‘We’ll take it,’” Terry said.
Bogert said they are working with the Chamber of Commerce to schedule the grand opening.
“We’re shooting for that first weekend in October,” Bogert said.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sheila Beach said she is confident the new business will have no problem drawing crowds.
“I think everybody is pretty excited to see them, you know, have a more permanent footprint in downtown,” Beach said.
Bogert said they have no set date on when people will be able to come check out the new location.
“We need to make sure that this place is clean from head to toe because, like we said, this is a barbershop that’s been around for years. We want to make sure we do all of our due diligence and making sure that this is done correctly,” Bogert said.
Folks, however, should regularly check their websites and social media for more details: www.sweetcheeksbyrenee.com and www.forthepartyco.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.