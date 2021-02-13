AMESBURY — About 500 local residents received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination clinic at the Holy Family Parish Friday afternoon. Most of the people who were asked said the shot didn't hurt a bit.
Jack Morris, Salisbury's health director, was able to procure 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the state earlier in the week.
Morris worked with the executive directors of the Amesbury and Salisbury Councils of Aging, Doreen Arnfield and Liz Pettis, who booked appointments for 250 residents of each community who fell within Phase 2 of the state's vaccine roll out plan.
"People were so happy to hear from us when we were booking the appointments," Arnfield said. "They are just so relieved."
Each resident vaccinated Friday was also given a return appointment for Friday, March 5, to receive the necessary second dose of the vaccine.
Morris said he hopes to have enough vaccine supply to meet the March 5 date.
"This all still depends on the state," he said. "I don't know what is going on at the state level right now. I know that they are starting to take the vaccinations back at the hospitals. If the state doesn't have the vaccine by March 5, people are going to have to get that second dose whenever they get it to us, I guess."
He said Friday's vaccination clinic was set up in only three days.
"It really has been a great team effort," Morris said. "Everybody has been ready to go. I only have to pick up the phone and everyone knows what has to get done."
Melissa Foley is a registered nurse and was playing the role of vaccination injector Friday afternoon.
"People are very thankful right now," she said. "Nobody seems nervous at all, they just want to get it done."
Joe Buttero received his vaccination from his wife Terry who was also working as an injector on Friday.
"I'm relieved and I'm happy to have the shot," he said.
Salisbury residents Sharon Joyce and Lori McKay were spending 20 minutes in the post-vaccination observation area when they were approached by a reporter.
"My second shot is on my birthday," Joyce said. "This whole thing has really been like something out of science fiction or from 'The Twilight Zone.'"
McKay said that getting her vaccination took a load off of her mind.
"I'm relieved, I'm very relieved," she said. "This is been tough on everybody. I have grandkids that I haven't been able to hug and I've had to have these drive-by birthdays."
Joyce's husband John said he has had enough of wearing protective face masks.
"I'm in that target area right now," John Joyce said. "If I was a middle-aged guy, I'd probably wait."
Another Salisbury resident, Colleen Tilton, was also thankful to have been vaccinated at the Holy Family Parish on Friday.
"I'm feeling very good," Tilton said. "This is where I go to church anyways."
Pettis said that holding a clinic locally was a great help to the senior citizens in Salisbury.
"To be able to do this locally, without these people having to go down to Danvers or to Boston is huge," Pettis said. "We also have our senior van picking people up and dropping them off. We are very, very lucky. This is a small clinic right now but hopefully we will have another clinic in the future."
Amesbury Deputy Police Chief Craig Bailey said the operation was running smoothly during its first hour on Friday.
"It has been going very smoothly," Bailey said. "(Mayor Kassandra Gove's) office did a really great job of getting a lot of information out via Facebook and the city webpage and so on. I would say that everyone is incredibly excited to be getting their vaccines."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
