NEWBURYPORT — Local sailing fans will have a chance to tour a 70-foot tall ship for free when the schooner Huron Dream pulls up to the waterfront docks for a two-day stay, dedicated to inspiring people to name their dream and make it happen.
Julie Covert, the vessel's first mate, co-owner, business manager and cook, and her husband, Capt. Hugh Covert, are in the midst of what they call the Dream Inspiration Tour that has taken them more than 7,300 nautical miles through the Great Lakes, along the Florida coastline and to the Bahamas.
They are now headed back home and expect to be in their home port of Drummond Island, Michigan, by early June.
The Huron Dream spent the 250th day of the tour in Onset, Massachusetts, and Covert and her husband – as well as their two deckhands and a volunteer – have set a course for Newburyport.
"We love small towns and the people down here in Onset said we will love Newburyport," she said.
Harbormaster Paul Hogg confirmed that the Huron Dream was scheduled to dock Wednesday afternoon or evening, depending on the weather.
The Huron Dream is then expected to be open for free public tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday before departing Saturday morning.
"People can come and learn about tall ships and schooners," Covert said. "It was Capt. Hugh's and my dream to build a schooner and, if we can do this, you can make your own dream become a reality."
Hugh Covert, a longtime boatbuilder, began designing the optimal sailboat for the Great Lakes and Drummond Island in 2015.
Julie Covert said she and her husband were inspired to craft their tall ship – 60 feet on deck and 70 feet overall – following a bucket list conversation in 2010.
"I asked Hugh what he wanted to do in life and he told me he wanted to build a schooner," she said. "So, we put it on the list."
The Huron Dream was completed in 2018 and the Coverts have spent the past five years running a day and overnight sailing business.
“If you stand around and just talk about what you want to achieve, it will never get done,” Hugh Covert said. “You have to actually do it. You have to make it happen and there’s no time better than the present.”
Julie Covert said the Dream Inspiration Tour gives she and her husband a chance to spark the imagination of others in the same way they inspire each other.
"You don't have to want to build a tall ship. You could want to learn how to play guitar or how to do watercolors or writing that novel that has been bouncing around your brain for years on end," she said. "The biggest thing is that you have to start talking about it."
Nate Allard, executive director of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said in a text message that he was able to connect the Coverts with Hogg and is excited to see the schooner arrive.
"It'll sure draw a crowd," he said.
The Custom House Maritime Museum will host the 200-ton Spanish tall ship Nao Trinidad, which is expected to sail into the city June 29 to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.