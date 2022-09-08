NEWBURYPORT — For more than a decade, a large chunk of the mostly green Bartlet Mall has been transformed into a sea of red, white and blue for the annual Field of Honor organized by the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport.
The Field of Honor was founded 13 years ago as a way to recognize those who served, died or in some way put their lives on the line during and after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Three hundred U.S. flags were planted into the ground Tuesday. And on Sunday, local dignitaries, along with veterans and anyone affected by 9/11, will be there to pay tribute.
"People notice, people see and it strikes some emotion," Field of Honor organizer and Exchange Club member Stuart Deane said.
The Field of Honor is intended to honor those who serve, whether military, fire, police, EMT, essential worker or personal hero. Each flag is dedicated to an individual, and the dedications are read at the end of the ceremony in what is called the “Verbal Wall," according to organizers.
Providing music before, during and after the ceremony will be the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, conducted by Anthony Beatrice. The featured soloist will be Kathy Peavey.
The ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m., will also feature remarks by local officials and state legislators, including Mayor Sean Reardon, Veterans Agent Kevin Hunt and state police Lt. Anthony Vorias, commander of the Newbury barracks.
"I'm so honored," Vorias said.
Vorias, who called his impending appearance a career highlight, said he is a third generation military man, having served in the U.S. Marines before becoming a police officer roughly 30 years ago.
"My whole life has in been in uniform, it's all I've known," Vorias said.
Hunt said he is excited to make another appearance at what he called a "very moving" occasion.
"The feeling in the air is pungent, people are emotional, it's a very emotional event," Hunt said.
Asked what he might say during his time behind the podium, Hunt said he was contemplating remarks about how the country's Department of Veterans Affairs has to do a better job helping veterans affected by Agent Orange, a herbicide-based chemical known for its use during the Vietnam War.
Hunt said despite it being 21 years since 9/11, the last time the country's mainland was successfully attacked, the Field of Honor still has value and importance.
Deane concurred saying, there is still a need for a sense of unity nationwide.
"The issue still remains, the country needs to come together, and we need people to step up and be leaders," Deane said.
Even after 13 years, the Field of Honor still draws so much support from those who spend money to dedicate a flag to individuals and area businesses, which help fund the field and support the Exchange Club, according to Deane.
"It must hold some meaning for people," Deane said.
Reardon said he is looking forward to taking part in his first Field of Honor ceremony as mayor.
"I want to thank the Exchange Club for putting this together each and every year at the Bartlet Mall. It is such a meaningful way to remember the tragic events of 9/11 and also honor those who served our great country. I drove by the flags today and it is always so moving. I hope everyone can take some time and visit the Field of Honor while it is here and reflect on service and sacrifice," Reardon said in an email.
