NEWBURYPORT — City Hall emptied out Thursday morning as public servants and residents gathered along Green Street to say farewell to former Mayor Byron Matthews, who died over the weekend at age 94.
Matthews was the city’s first full-time mayor and served from 1968 to 1978, when urban renewal drastically changed the city’s downtown into the popular destination it is today.
Following a private funeral service for Matthews at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Harris Street, a lengthy motorcade turned onto Green Street.
Waiting outside City Hall were Mayor Sean Reardon and several city employees. A few hundred feet way, City Marshal Mark Murray and about a half dozen police officers stood outside the police station.
“This is the least that we could do,” Reardon said. “Byron was such a legend and a guy like him deserves a good send-off. It’s also nice to have city employees appreciate all that he did by coming out and paying their respects.”
Reardon said he had heard from former Mayor Mary Anne Clancy, who let him know about the funeral service and burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Clancy had asked that downtown residents and business owners take a moment to pay their last respects to Matthews as his casket was driven past City Hall, through Market Square and up State Street about 11 a.m.
Police officers stood out in front of their Green Street headquarters to pay their final respects to Matthews as the funeral procession continued to Merrimac Street, where Department of Public Works employees also waved goodbye. Firefighters then lined State Street.
Matthews’ assistant, Jack Bradshaw, waved goodbye to his old boss and his family from the corner of Green Street.
“This is an extremely meaningful day for Newburyport,” he said.
Bradshaw’s wife, Denise, said she was pleased with the opportunity to show Matthews’ family her support.
“It was a fitting tribute,” she said.
City Clerk Richard Jones agreed.
“I’m very glad we could pay tribute to this pivotal person in the history of this city,” he said.
Bradshaw said he met Matthews at the former mayor’s Maple Street store, Matthews Market, where he was asked to be the candidate’s driver during the 1967 campaign.
Matthews, according to Bradshaw, was the type of man who would advise people to either lead, follow or get out of the way.
“If you got in his way, he would drag you to the finish line,” he said.
Bradshaw, a past director of the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority, was instrumental in rebuilding the downtown along with Matthews, according to Jones.
Bradshaw followed Matthews to the state Office of Communities and Development, where his boss would serve as secretary from 1979 to 1983, and he still remains friendly with former Gov. Michael Dukakis.
Bradshaw said Dukakis, the Democratic nominee for president in 1988, called him Thursday morning to say hello and was saddened to hear about Matthews’ death.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.