NEWBURYPORT — Local historian and author Ghlee Woodworth has long suspected the Old Hill Burying Ground contains secrets of the city’s segregated past and she got her answer Thursday when ground-penetrating radar found what appears to be a minimum of 20 unmarked gravesites perhaps belonging to Black residents.
“There are six stones that we definitely know are Black people, through our research,” she said. “It just makes sense that there would be more people buried here, unmarked. Certainly, we found this to be the case.”
Upon their discovery, volunteers created rectangular shaped stakes of string with pink flags in the middle to mark the newfound gravesites. The gravesites were located on the Auburn Street side of the cemetery and Woodworth said the unmarked burial plots are in close proximity to where the Black neighborhood known as “Guinea Village” once stood.
The “Guinea Village” neighborhood was located in an area near Auburn and Low streets, where the Henry Graf Jr. Memorial Skating Rink stands, and was home to mariners and laborers up until the early 19th century.
City records show that people begin moving out of the segregated neighborhood as the 19th century progressed. But residents hosted a homegrown “Black Election Day” celebration there each spring, when they would debate and vote for their own elected officials such as mariner James Douglas, who was crowned community king.
The Old Hill Burying Ground was established in 1729 and Woodworth further explained Black residents were typically buried in one section of the cemetery in the late 1700s and early 1800s.
Woodworth has been conducting Black history tours of the city for years and said she was able to bring in Sterling-based mapping and geospatial company Geosearch Inc., to go over the Old Hill Burying Ground, thanks to a roughly $1,500 grant paid for by the city’s Black History Initiative.
Geosearch Inc. project manager Edmund Belsky surveyed the 18th century cemetery and said he found at least 20 unmarked gravesites.
“We found groupings of burials that seemed consistent with where they thought they would be marked out or buried,” he said. “You can also tell if there’s been a disturbance there by looking at the soil.”
Ground-penetrating radar is not an exact science, according to Belsky, who added what looks like one burial site could be several.
“One mark out could potentially be two or three graves or burials in one,” he said.
When asked, Woodworth said the radar project left her feeling excited but sad.
“These graves are unmarked and we don’t know who these people are. We can only make an assumption that these people are part of our Black community,” she said. “But people will know where they see these markers, there are people buried here, most likely our Black citizens.”
The radar project has proved to be a wonderful asset for the city, Woodworth added
“Anytime I talked about it, over the last several months, people were excited to see the results and I expect they will be equally excited about the findings,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
