An estimated 3,000 people attended Saturday’s RiverFest taking advantage of great weather, free music and ample parking. Nationally known funk band Ripe headlined the festival, produced by radio station WXRV 92.5 The River with assistance from the Salisbury Beach Partnership. As these Keith Sullivan photos show, most people forgot about their lawn chairs and danced the afternoon away.
A foot-stomping good time
