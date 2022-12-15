NEWBURYPORT — A local pastor recently returned home from a trip to one of the poorest countries in the world with a different perspective and what was described as a heart full of reconciliation.
Newburyport’s Central Congregational Church leader Chris Ney spent the first two weeks of November working as a representative of the Fellowship of Reconciliation in Juba, the Republic of South Sudan’s capital.
Ney said he emerged from the war-torn nation with a much more positive feeling than he would have imagined.
“Even though this is a country and a people who have been through decades and decades of violence, I came away with a great sense of hope,” he said.
Having achieved its independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan is the world’s youngest country. It fell into civil war in 2013 but a peace agreement was signed among the competing factions in 2020.
The Fellowship of Reconciliation is an interfaith peace organization that was founded in the early 1900s and Ney was in Juba, where a fragile peace now holds, to attend the Fellowship’s quadrennial meeting.
“The Fellowship has existed for over 100 years and this was the first meeting on African soil. The group was there to learn from the experience of South Sudan, as well as the experiences of other African nations and to lift up the concerns of the African continent and South Sudan in particular,” he said.
The U.S. State Department’s advisory for South Sudan is “quite severe,” according to Ney, who was under the care of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.
“It was probably the least developed country that I have ever been to but there was just an incredible spirit of hospitality and generosity and care from our hosts,” he said. “At no point did I ever feel in any way in danger or in jeopardy for either my own physical security or that my basic needs were not going to be met.”
Reconciliation was the order of the day, Ney added.
“Overwhelmingly, the message that we heard from religious leaders, civic society people and even government leaders was an appeal for mutual forgiveness, for reconciliation and for unity to build upon. There are 64 different ethnic groups in South Sudan and there was 200 years of colonial rule by one power or another. So, there is plenty of room for misunderstanding and for grievance. But that is not the kind of message that we heard being communicated at any point,” he said.
Matt Meyer serves as a co-chairperosn of the Fellowship of Reconciliation’s National Council and was the financial officer for the Juba meetings. He said the current post-war period in South Sudan is filled with hope.
“It’s born of an idea that diverse peoples from diverse ideologies, regions, and religions, can work together for peace, and that people can emerge from significant differences and still build a new society. That’s the message that I got from South Sudan,” he said.
Ney admitted the calls for reconciliation reminded him, in many ways, of his home in the United States.
“It has been hard for me to think about the ways in which people here in our country just choose to stay in their own little camps. They’re not looking at the perspectives or the opinions of those who differ from them,” he said. “So it was very helpful to be reminded about simple things like forgiveness and taking the extra moment to understand somebody who you wouldn’t immediately be inclined to agree with.”
Ney returned home in late November and said he has been sharing his experiences with his congregation, ever since.
“We went there to learn and to share their story and didn’t go there with the intention of providing either developmental or charitable aid. We are just asking people to hold the continent of Africa in their concerns and continue to learn about it. It was a really great honor just to be able to participate in this meeting,” he said.
