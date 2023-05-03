MERRIMAC — The Pentucket School District saw funding for its budget for the next school year secured in full as Merrimac and Groveland residents earlier this week narrowly passed override votes at their town elections.
The School Committee had proposed a $50.7 million operating budget for 2023-24 with the money coming from a combination of Merrimac, West Newbury and Groveland taxpayers, along with Chapter 70 state aid.
Merrimac and Groveland were faced with approving $860,000 and $1.25 million tax overrides, respectively, to fund its $11.2 million and $12.75 million assessments. West Newbury did not, however, need to adopt an override as it fully funded it $9.2 million responsibility within its operating budget.
The Groveland town election took place at its Town Hall, while Merrimac residents cast their ballots at the Merrimac Public Library. Both votes took place Monday.
Groveland only just passed the measure, with 841 yes votes narrowly edging out the 832 who voted in opposition. Sixteen residents left their votes blank.
In Merrimac there was slightly more separation, with 827 of the 1, 618 total votes going in favor of passing the override. That left 768 residents voting no, with 23 blank ballots.
Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said he was more relieved than anything else upon learning the results.
“The level of cuts we were facing was extraordinary, and that for us would've been two consecutive years. of massive cuts and increases in costs. So to be able to go into next year knowing we will be able to have our arts programs intact, our extracurricular clubs intact, our classrooms at reasonable class sizes and our athletics intact, that is a huge win,” Bartholomew said.
He explained that to him there is a larger scale issue at hand in terms of the formula for state funding.
“I think this entire season, for us it started back in October, showed us more than anything else that when you have extraordinarily wealthy communities getting massive increases in Chapter 70, and communities like Pentucket, Triton, Amesbury, and Georgetown are just getting hammered with little, sometimes negative funding, that there's something very inherently wrong,” Bartholomew said.
The Chapter 70 program is the major program of state aid to public elementary and secondary schools. In addition to providing state aid to support school operations, it also establishes minimum spending requirements for each school district and minimum requirements for each municipality's share of school costs.
Bartholomew claimed that the top 10 wealthiest communities averaged an 7.29% increase in Chapter 70 funding, while he said Pentucket received a 0.51% increase.
“That is horrifying, because our communities don't have the wealth that those places have. They also don't have the industry to draw funding from,” Bartholomew said. “All that happens until this gets corrected, and now hopefully the legislators understand this, all that happens is you're putting the burden on the people who own homes, and there's only so much that we can take.”
