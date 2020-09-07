NEWBURY — The Police Department will enter a new era when its new, $8.3 million headquarters opens next year.
The Selectboard was given a tour of the under-construction police station on Morgan Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Deputy Chief John Lucey Jr. was joined by Building Project Construction Committee Chairman Robert Connors in showing the board members around the three-story structure.
The station is a big step up for the Newbury Police Department, according to Lucey.
"Make no mistake about it, our guys are professional," Lucey said. "But what they have made work over the years and with a smile on their faces and a bounce in their steps, is nothing short of amazing. I can only imagine how they are going to exceed what they are already showing us. I'm very excited to see it. It will be very inspirational."
When complete, the new police station will include a dedicated IT area; a state-of-the-art armory and evidence locker; a garage; administrative offices; an elevator; and, for the first time in town, a conference room/training center/emergency operations center.
"You get a lot of benefits from (a training center,)" Lucey said. "Your people will get training, tuition-free, because you are hosting it. We can open it up to other people. By hosting it, we will get the benefits."
Lucey praised the design of the new building, which he says uniquely serves his department.
"All disciplines of the Police Department are situated very, very efficiently," Lucey said.
"We can communicate with whomever we need to communicate with, all on the same level and just within a couple of doors of each other," he continued. "Control is downstairs and the patrol sergeant is downstairs where the booking area is and all of that."
He added, "Administrative things are on the second floor, investigations, XO duties, chief's duties. Just the way it is configured is very, very efficient. There's not a lot of going up and down stairs and everything you need for the job you are doing is at hand on the same level."
According to Lucey, the separate men's and women's locker rooms and showers are a big hit with his officers.
"This is kind of their personal space where they come at the start of their tour to get their head straight and go to unwind when it's over," Lucey said.
Connors said the project was scheduled for a March groundbreaking ceremony, which was ultimately canceled.
"That was canceled due to COVID-19," Connors said. "So we decided to have a more capping-off party."
Connors went on to say he expects the project to be substantially done by Dec. 20.
"That's when we expect to have the heavy-duty construction done," Connors said. "A certificate of occupancy would likely be issued on Dec. 20 but the only qualification are COVID-19-related delays. That is always the wild card."
Board Chairman JR Colby said he was impressed with what he saw Thursday.
"I think it's outstanding," Colby said. "The hard work of our Building Committee and our Police Department has really paid off. I also want to thank the town planner, Martha Taylor, who is also an architect. She is very intelligent and very experienced, and we really could not have asked for a better team of people for this project."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
