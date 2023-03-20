MERRIMAC — A lasting legacy of helping others – that is what Charlotte Eileen Stepanian leaves behind after more than half a century of taking care of others as a local public health officer.
Stepanian was 90 years old when she died March 11, roughly nine months after retiring.
For 51 years, Stepanian served Merrimac as its public health nurse. During her tenure, she took on various part-time jobs in town as well as serving Amesbury and other area communities.
Throughout her career, Stepanian received numerous honors and commendations, such as the prestigious Lillian Wald Service Award from the public health nursing section of the American Public Health Association, which is granted to a nurse for exemplary public health nursing practices.
She was also a founding member of a statewide organization, the Massachusetts Association of Public Health Nurses.
Merrimac Council on Aging Director Brienne Walsh said Stepanian truly loved her work.
“She loved helping people. She loved running blood pressure clinics and helping people on a day-to-day basis, doing anything and everything, answering people’s questions and phone calls, and doing all of that while continuing her education,” Walsh said.
She explained how Stepanian often liked to describe how she began her 51-year career.
“She used to like to tell a story that she had been first offered the job in her kitchen. One of the Board of Selectmen came to see her along with the Board of Health chair and sat at her kitchen table and said, ‘Will you become the town health nurse?’ and that’s how it started,” Walsh said.
Walsh said she had known Stepanian for years prior to working with her through the Council on Aging.
“She was a neighbor of mine and then I started working here almost three years ago, and then obviously became her supervisor when I started as the executive director of the COA here,” Walsh said. “But to be honest with you, as much as I was her supervisor, she was my mentor still. I feel like I probably learned way more from her than she learned from me.”
Stepanian had a larger-than-life personality, according to Walsh.
“She had this great dry wit and sense of humor, and she was unwavering and very strong and resilient,” Walsh said. “She raised seven children on her own for the most part, and she was one of those people who could do anything and everything.”
Walsh said how impressive she found it that Stepanian earned her master’s degree in nursing from St. Joseph’s at the age of 70.
“And she taught for them and mentored young nursing student for many years. She wasn’t just a nurse, she was a teacher, she was a mentor, and she touched so many people’s lives,” Walsh said.
Merrimac Board of Health Agent Deborah Ketchen also worked closely with Stepanian, joining the board in 1999 and becoming the health agent in 2006.
“We would go to different organizations we belong to, trainings and seminars, and she would pick me up and we’d go on our trainings together,” Ketchen said.
She also described Stepanian as a mentor.
“I learned a lot from her over the years and I enjoyed her company. We just enjoyed each other,” Ketchen said.
Walsh shared what she hopes Stepanian’s legacy will be.
“I know that she hoped was that people would realize that helping your fellow community members is something that’s easy to do. It’s not difficult to become involved in the town that you live in, or the towns that are surrounding you. And for her, public health was her life. And so through nursing and education and mentoring, that’s the lasting legacy that she left. She helped so many people,” Walsh said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.