A little closer to normal: Salisbury salon welcomes return of clients

SALISBURY – Plum Island resident Jackie McKenna spent some of Thursday morning getting her roots retouched by longtime hairstylist Kimberly Bamford at Salon 42/70.
It didn't matter much to McKenna that both she and the salon’s co-owner had to wear masks and the treatment took place outdoors on the patio.
“It means a lot to be here today, to feel pampered, getting to feel more like yourself,” McKenna said.
Many barbershops and salons across the state reopened earlier this week for the first time since March when Gov. Charlie Baker shuttered businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Hair salons and barbershops were part of Baker’s first phase toward reopening the state’s economy. Phase 2, which includes restaurants, could be underway in less than three weeks if the data show a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases.
Salon 42/70 and other haircutting establishments were only allowed to open after adhering to several health protocols, including the wearing of masks, using disposable smocks and keeping clients at least six feet from each other.
As for why Bamford was taking care of McKenna outside on her patio, she said it had nothing to do with adhering to state guidelines. Rather, she was taking advantage of perfect weather and giving McKenna and others an added sense of security.
McKenna said as much.
“It’s a gorgeous day, sunshine, and it never hurts to under these circumstances,” McKenna said, adding that she felt safe despite being within six feet of another person.
Bamford said McKenna, who has been a client for at least 10 years, was the second person she treated outside on her patio since reopening. Patio service will remain an option for clients as long as there is good weather and the demand is there.
McKenna said she was only able to see Bamford on Thursday because she was “one of the lucky ones” who booked an appointment before the pandemic and was near the top of what is a massive list of people waiting for treatments.
Last week when Baker announced the imminent reopening of salons, Bamford said it could be too early. Mostly because so many of her clients wanted her to be back in business, she opened her doors.
But on Thursday, Bamford said she felt more comfortable with reopening due to the strict requirements outlined by the state.
“It’s great, it’s great to see clients again,” Bamford said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
