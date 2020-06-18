NEWBURY — Voters will gather Tuesday to conduct the town’s annual business at 7 p.m. in the Triton Regional High School auditorium.
The warrant for the meeting consists of the following requests:
Article 1: To receive reports from town officials, boards and committees.
Article 2: To set the following salaries and compensation: Town moderator, $500; Board of Selectmen, $7,500; Board of Assessors chairman, $3,500; assessor, $2,500; town clerk, $62,321; tree warden, $5,000; fish commissioner, $1,300; Planning Board chair, $1,500; Planning Board member, $1,000; Board of Health chair, $1,500; and Health Board member, $1,000.
Article 3: To sell the property at 31 Plum Island Blvd, originally purchased for seasonal bathroom facilities.
Article 4: To transfer $1 million from the Town Hall account to free cash.
Article 5: $500,000 from free cash to the 2021 operating budget.
Article 6: Limiting increases in next year’s operating budget to 2.5% of this year’s budget.
Article 7: $21,001,209 for the fiscal 2021 operating budget.
Article 8: $100,000 for the stabilization fund.
Article 9: $100,000 for other post-employment benefits.
Article 10: $25,000 for stormwater management.
Article 11: $95,050 for PEG access service and programming.
Article 12: $50,000 spending limit for the recreational revolving account; $55,000 for the municipal waterways improvement and maintenance fund.
Article 13: $276,525 for the ambulance enterprise fund.
Article 14: $6,200 to update the OPEB actuarial analysis.
Article 15: $65,900 to repair the town library.
Article 16: $92,700 to repair the elementary school.
Article 17: $42,400 to upgrade technology and phone system licenses in various departments.
Article 18: $90,000 for a basketball court at Central Street Recreation Area.
Article 19: Adoption of the state’s stretch energy code.
Article 20: Changing town bylaws to prohibit consumption of alcohol on public land without prior consent of the Board of Selectmen.
Article 21: A 25-year personal property tax agreement to allow Main Street Newbury Solar 1 to install a photovoltaic solar facility on 12.11 acres at Assessors Map R42 Lot 13 and Map R4 Lot 42.
Article 22: To petition the state’s General Court to amend town bylaws to replace references to “Board of Selectmen” with the phrase “Select Board.”
Article 23: To amend zoning bylaws to replace references to “Board of Selectmen” with the phrase “Select Board.”
