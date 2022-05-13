WEST NEWBURY– As voters prepare to gather this weekend for Special and Annual Town Meetings, West Newbury’s long-time Moderator reminds voters of their rights. No matter what articles appear on the warrants or what action is proposed in the motion, if voters don’t like it, they don’t have to vote on it, Kathleen "KC" Swallow stressed at recent informational session on the upcoming meetings. Voters gather to tackle the two warrants on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the Community Bandstand.
She cautioned town leaders against presenting either or choices.
“Town Meeting is their meeting,” she said, referring to the voters, “There is no requirement to vote for or against anything. So just be careful about presenting it as; "you have to do one or the other" — no they don't,” she said.
Swallow pointed to the Select Board’s plans to bring two options to Special Town Meeting voters intended to address what to do about the aging Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on Main Street. Article 3 would sell or lease the building with an historic preservation restriction in place, and in anticipation of a zoning amendment, at a future town meeting. The zoning change would expand the allowable uses in the area where the property is located — primarily so the building can be used for residential and commercial mixed use.
Article 4 calls for spending $115,000 to raze the building, stabilize and prepare the site, and design and install a veterans’ memorial park in its place. “Town meeting could reject both of those — or they could vote for both,” said Swallow.
A plan by the Conservation Commission to move no action on its proposed wetlands protection bylaw on the Annual Warrant, is another example, Swallow said. With numerous concerns raised about the bylaw, including in a letter to the editor by Select Board Chair David Archibald, the commissioners decided to gather more public input and bring a revised bylaw to voters in the future. The commission may move no action, but voters can still opt to take the article up for discussion and vote on it, Swallow noted.
Voters might also be asked to take no action on another article on the Annual Warrant — to swap out the at large member on the Community Preservation Committee for a member of the Open Space Committee. Swallow believes the wording in the article does not properly inform voters that the at large seat would be permanently removed from the committee.
West Newbury Annual Town Warrant
ARTICLE 1: Town Reports
ARTICLE 2: $397,325 for debt service on Pentucket building project
ARTICLE 3: $18.1 million operating budget
ARTICLE 4: Instructions, rule, and regulations for the Water Commissioners
ARTICLE 5: $1.05 million in anticipation of Water Department Revenues
ARTICLE 6: $7,500 to save for future Water Department capital projects
ARTICLE 7: $50,000 for Pension Stabilization Account
ARTICLE 8: Set spending limit for revolving accounts for the new fiscal year
ARTICLE 9: $10,364 for Septic Loan Revolving Account for debt repayment
ARTICLE 10: Annual Community Preservation Act fund allocations
ARTICLE 11: $75,000 for un-budgeted personnel costs
ARTICLE 12: $15,000 for feasibility study of solar electricity on town properties
ARTICLE 13: $2,500 for next phase of Historic Property Inventory
ARTICLE 14: $25,000 for evaluation of bricks and lintels at Page Elementary School
ARTICLE 15: $85,000 for structural safety study at Page Elementary
ARTICLE 16: $27,500 for roof replacement on former Highway Garage
ARTICLE 17: $35,900 for work station relocation for Department of Public Works
ARTICLE 18: $65,000 to replace Town Offices telecommunication system
ARTICLE 19: $56,000 for pick up truck replacement for DPW
ARTICLE 20: $80,000 for dump truck replacement for the DPW
ARTICLE 21: $39,000 for Public Safety Emergency Equipment
ARTICLE 22: $10,000 for Rescue Air Bag system for the Fire Department
ARTICLE 23: $14,500 for saws and power tools for the Fire Department
ARTICLE 24: $342 for un-reimbursed expenses from the prior fiscal year
ARTICLE 25: Wetlands Protection Bylaw
ARTICLE 26: Waive dog license fees for resident over 70 years old
ARTICLE 27: Accept Sullivan Court Extension as a public way
ARTICLE 28: Update local preference section of Inclusionary Housing Requirements Bylaw
ARTICLE 29: Affordable Housing Trust Bylaw
ARTICLE 30: Amending Town Bylaws to insert section on street numbering
ARTICLE 31: Adding Open Space Committee member to the CPA West
West Newbury Special Town Meeting Warrant
ARTICLE 1: $73,700 for various updates to a distribution study and a water rates study for the Water Department
ARTICLE 2: Rescinding $1.25 million of a $1.5 million appropriation in 2019 for repairs to the Soldiers and Sailors Hall.
ARTICLE 3: Sell/ lease the Soldiers and Sailors Hall with an historic preservation restriction
ARTICLE 4: $115,000 to raze the Soldiers and Sailors Hall and install a veterans’ memorial park in its place
ARTICLE 5: $97, 244.81 for the snow and ice deficit for the DPW
ARTICLE 6: $47,845 for DPW facility improvements
ARTICLE 7: $34,000 to study the impact of the Emerald Ash Borer on public Ash Trees.
ARTICLE 8: $15,000 for automated external defibrillators for Fire Department
