WEST NEWBURY — A $16.5 million operating budget, $462,867 for Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and other work to the elementary school playground, and a citizen petition seeking up to $250,000 to stave off negative impacts of a proposed Chapter 40B housing development are among the articles voters will take up Saturday at three outdoor Town Meetings.
The meetings start at 10 a.m. in the fields behind the Town Annex, 379 Main St. The proposed $16.5 million operating budget is 5.5% more than current spending.
Visit www.wnewbury.org for information on how town officials plan to run the meetings while maintaining COVID-19 precautions.
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING
Articles 1 and 2: Regarding the election and reports from town committees and officers.
Article 3: A $16.5 million operating budget.
Article 4: To instruct the Water Department.
Article 5: $861,446 from the water enterprise fund for the department’s annual budget.
Article 6: $68,750 for the pension liability stabilization fund.
Article 7: $5,000 for other post-employment benefits stabilization fund.
Article 8: $328,600 for the school stabilization fund for future debt service and to minimize the tax impact of the new Pentucket building project.
Article 9: $652,340 from the school stabilization fund to offset property tax impacts of the Pentucket building project in light of the COVID19 pandemic.
Article 10: $21,965.20 for the septic loan revolving account.
Article 11: $300,000 for the capital stabilization fund.
Article 12: The annual allocation for the Community Preservation Act account.
Article 13: $175,000 in CPA money to purchase a conservation restriction on 38 acres off Middle Street.
Article 14: $85,000 for debt service and related borrowing costs for the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building renovation.
Article 15: $229,020 for a new dump truck with plow and spreader.
Article 16: $304,000 for upgrading fire alarm systems at Page Elementary School.
Article 17: $40,000 for flooring upgrades at Page Elementary.
Article 18: $19,000 to replace police cruiser and portable radios.
Article 19: $4,000 for Fire Department ice/water rescue suits.
Article 20: $7,500 for Fire Department dual power fans.
Article 21: Creating a tax exemption for surviving parents or guardians of service members.
Article 22: Amending the animal bylaw to require the removal of dog waste and associated fines for violators.
Article 23: Approval for departments with revolving accounts to use fees and other monies collected.
Article 24: Several amendments to the zoning bylaws proposed by the Planning Board.
SPECIAL TOWN MEETING 1
Article 1: Reports from officers and committees.
Article 2: $462,857 in CPA money for the Page playground project.
Article 3: $9,150 for repairs to the Council on Aging, public safety complex, old Department of Public Works garage and 1910 Building.
Article 4: $61,087 for snow and ice deficit.
Article 5: $3,800 for state primary and presidential election costs.
Article 6: $14,000 for picnic tables and benches at Mill Pond Recreation Area.
Article 7: $8,048 for electrical vehicle charging stations at Page and the 1910 Building.
Article 8: $16,443 to fund unanticipated costs for Essex Agricultural and Technical High School.
Article 9: $20,247 for a National Grid heating bill.
SPECIAL TOWN MEETING 2
Article 1: Funding of up to $250,000 from free cash for professional expertise to assist with the town’s response to a Chapter 40B affordable housing development off Coffin Street. This article stems from a citizen petition.
