A morning ritual returns to Newburyport 

NEWBURYPORT – Breakfast at Angie's Food, a morning ritual for hundreds placed on hiatus for several months in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, returned last week in the form of outdoor dining, much to the relief and joy of patrons.
On Thursday morning, regulars were there as early as 7:30 a.m. enjoying eggs and toast, coffee – and in the case of 6-year-old Chloe Frohman of Ipswich, pancakes and bacon.
Chloe and her dad Sean Frohman were loading up on carbs and protein before heading out to a school parade and then a day of fishing.
Asked to rate her breakfast, Chloe simply said: "It's a 10."
Sean Frohman said Thursday marked the third time they had stopped by Angie's but the first since the Pleasant Street restaurant began outdoor seating.
"The food is very, very good," he said.
He said he had no reservations about venturing out to eat at a restaurant in the age of the coronavirus.
"Nope, not now, full steam ahead," he said.
Angie's employees were seen wearing masks and adhering to state guidelines related to Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's four-phase plan to reopen the state's economy. Outdoor dining began last week and if COVID-19 cases continue its downward trend statewide, limited capacity indoor dining can begin as step two of the second phase is put into place.
Newburyport resident Katharine Spence and her daughter Claire were making their first ever trip to Angie's and said they were not disappointed.
"It's great," Katharine Spence said.
With Claire Spence, who lives in Philadelphia, back in Newburyport, for a visit and with Angie's back open, the two decided to make the trip Thursday morning.
"I love it. It's been great to come back and try it, eat breakfast on a beautiful day," Katharine Spence said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
