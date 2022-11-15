WEST NEWBURY — For the first time in two years, “A cappella Night” – the Pentucket Arts Foundation’s annual celebration of song – will offer live performances.
The nonprofit arts organization hosts “A cappella Night” each November. The performance Saturday will mark the foundation’s inaugural concert on the stage of the new $146 million middle-high school.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting an hour later. The event is sponsored by the Institution for Savings.
The stars have aligned for this event, which not only brings together a live concert and a christening of the new performance space but also a noteworthy milestone for the all-volunteer foundation, according to co-Chairperson Sue Stasiuk, who organizes the annual singfest.
“Pentucket Arts Foundation’s 20th anniversary year highlights the nationally acclaimed Northeastern Nor’easters performing on Pentucket’s new state-of-the-art stage,” she said.
“A cappella Night,” always an anchor of the nonprofit organization’s season, was held virtually in 2020 and canceled in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions. Tickets are available online for $10 until noon Saturday, with any remaining tickets sold at the door starting at 6 p.m.
As it does each year, “A cappella Night” actually begins in the afternoon, when area high school singing groups are invited to a workshop with the collegiate a cappella group.
The students bond over a passion for singing and a pizza dinner before taking the stage for the concert.
Over the past 20 years, college groups headlining the event have included the Beelzebubs from Tufts University, the University of Massachusetts Doo-Wops and Berklee College of Music’s Pitch Slapped. On Saturday, the opening acts will include the Amesbury Rhythmics; Dell Belles of Hamilton-Wenham; and the hometown favorite, the Pentucket Harmonix.
The Nor’easters were named champions of the National A cappella Convention in 2019 and the International Championship of Collegiate A cappella in 2013 and 2017.
In 2013, the group performed for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House Christmas Gala. The group is increasingly being recognized as a recording powerhouse, earning the Contemporary A cappella Recording Award for Best Mixed Collegiate Album three times.
“Their performance – in addition to three area high school a cappella groups – will break in the new stage with a commanding performance not to be missed,” Stasiuk said. “It’s good for the soul and fun for the whole family.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.pentucketarts.com.
