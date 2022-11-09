AMESBURY — “A Paper Orchestra,” a one-man play by Michael Jamin, will hit The Actors Studio stage with performances Saturday and Sunday.
After 27 years of writing scripts for some of TV’s most iconic shows, including “King of the Hill,” “Just Shoot Me,” “Maron,” “Wilfred,” “Beavis & Butthead,” and “Rules of Engagement,” Emmy nominated writer and producer Michael Jamin turns his attention inward, asking, “What if the smallest, almost forgotten moments were the ones that shaped us most?”
His one-man show is based on his forthcoming collection of personal essays. It premiered in Los Angeles to soldout audiences. Jamin is now touring the country with his play.
Cynthia Jamin produces and directs the 60-minute play. It will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Michael Jamin, offering audiences the opportunity to learn about his creative process. Saturday’s performance is at 8 p.m. while Sunday’s takes place at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can purchased at www.newburyportacting.org or at the door (cash or check).
The Actors Studio is at 109 Main St., Amesbury. (Enter on Hanley Court).
Cynthia Jamin’s acting experience includes stage and television. Her numerous guest-starring roles include “ER,” “Will & Grace,” “Suddenly Susan,” “Just Shoot Me.”
In addition to her television credits, she also originated characters in long-running plays in Los Angeles and produced her own one-woman show, “Cynthia’s Thing.”
Follow Michael Jamin on all social media: @MichaelJaminWriter or go to MichaelJamin.com.
