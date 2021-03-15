A piece of church history

NEWBURYPORT — Not long after the pandemic hit last spring and people’s concerns turned to masks, handwashing and social distancing, someone left a plastic grocery bag with an old, framed photo inside on the front steps of Central Congregational Church in Brown Square.
The donor’s identity is still unknown, but the photo — taken shortly after a fire gutted the church in a March 1861 blizzard — brought with it a wealth of local history.
A church member discovered the bag and, mindful of the coronavirus, gingerly brought it into the building, set it aside without opening it, and went on to more pressing business.
It wasn’t until months later that the bag resurfaced and was brought to the attention of the pastor, the Rev. Christopher Ney.
Inside, in a handmade wooden frame, was a faded sepia photo of the fire-ravaged church, known at the time as North Church. Lined up in front of the remains of the brick building are about 30 people – an unusual gathering in those early days of photography when outdoor photos of people were scarce.
At the bottom of the photo someone had written, “North Church. Erected 1768. Rebuilt 1826. Burnt the 22nd of March 1861.”
Ney has just two words for whoever left this photo on the steps: “Thank you.”
He and other church members would like to acknowledge the person who donated the historic image and learn how it came into his or her possession.
The church’s historical collection includes other photos of the church after the fire, but none with people posing against the burned-out backdrop. And none of the historical holdings offers a backstory behind the newly found photo, which, based on its faded tones and delicate surface, appears to be an albumen print.
Ney said the photo came wrapped in the bag, “no note, nothing explaining where this came from or who it is or anything like that.”
Coincidentally, this month marks the 160th anniversary of the fire, which left two young firefighters dead and a city in shock.
In recognition of the anniversary, Ney said the Central Congregational Outreach Committee will be making a donation to the Newburyport Firefighters Benevolent Society in memory of the two men.
News accounts identified them as Francis C. Lunt, a 23-year-old who was killed by debris falling from the blazing steeple, and Henry Goodwin, who died from his injuries two days later. Goodwin was described as being “about twenty years old, of steady habits and excellent character.”
The fire, according to news reports, was first seen by people on a midnight train that stopped at Summer and Washington streets at the height of a powerful blizzard. The engineer repeatedly blasted the locomotive’s steam whistle to alert residents of the blaze.
Because of deep snow, the men of Neptune 8 fire company couldn’t get their engine out of its South End house so firefighters hurried to the nearby Baptist Meeting House – now Mission Oak Grille – to haul out Tiger No. 4, a reserve engine stored there.
Fire investigators concluded the blaze was set. Subsequent reports suggested Leonard Choate, a Newburyport ship joiner suspected of setting more than 100 fires in the area, had sparked the church blaze. He was never charged with that crime but in 1869 was sentenced to life in prison for several other arson fires.
The March 22, 1861,m fire destroyed many religious relics owned by the church, including portraits of past ministers and a French organ, and melted the bronze bell after it toppled from the steeple.
In a remarkable feat, Albert Currier, a church member and builder, quickly began building a new church using the remaining brick walls of the gutted structure. With extensive community fund-raising — featuring the sale of tea bells cast from the melted church bell – the work was completed by the end of October 1861, just seven months after the fire.
Now that the church has recognized the significance of the anonymous gift, Ney said members hope to have the photo properly preserved.
“We’ll add it to our archives, but it would also be nice in some way to acknowledge a gift like this, to say thank you,” he said.
