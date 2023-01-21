WEST NEWBURY — Runners will team up with their four-legged best friends for a unique race sponsored by the nonprofit Essex County Trail Association.
The association took the first step in organizing the canicross 5K by securing approval from town officials earlier this month for use of the Pipestave/Mill Pond Recreation Area and neighboring Dunn Property for the race.
Although the organization’s Tails for the Trails fundraiser is still in the early planning stages, the West Newbury event is targeted for March 25, with registration likely to open in a few weeks.
Officials were enthusiastic about the fundraiser, asking only that organizers make sure the trails are not damaged, the space is restored to its original condition afterward, and runners clean up after their pooches.
Popular in Europe but just catching on stateside, the sport of canicross involves cross-country running with furry friends. Participants wearing a padded waist belt attach themselves using a bungee cord to one or two dogs clad in specifically designed harnesses.
“More traditional collars and leashes are also appropriate for those who are just starting out,” according to Canicross USA, an organization championing the sport through local chapters across the country.
All dog breeds can participate, but the event is particularly suited to those that enjoy pulling and running at a steady pace over long distances.
“Hounds, setters, mixed breeds – as well as huskies – can pull a runner faster than a person can run unassisted,” said Deb Hamilton, vice chairperson of the association’s board of directors.
Also referred to as “urban mushing,” canicross is an offshoot of the more traditional sport of sled dog racing – something of which Hamilton is quite familiar. Her interest in the mushing community motivated her to build her home in West Newbury in 1975.
“There were already two families of mushers in town, the Killams and the Minsters, whom we trained and raced with,” Hamilton said.
She drove a five-dog team of registered Siberian huskies, and kenneled as many as 17 dogs in her backyard at one time. Back then, she recalled, winter typically meant nine to 10 snowy weekends on average, allowing mushers to race from January to March.
Teams of one, three, five and seven dogs raced a mile to 15 miles per contest in spots from Gardiner to Rangeley, Maine. More than 50 teams and upward of 300 dogs participated in some races, Hamilton said.
But the warmer, drier winters of late have changed the sport locally. Big kennels of 20-plus dogs are now “few and far between,” she said.
The New England Sled Dog Club hosts only a few annual races, and even the World Championship Sled Dog Derby held in Laconia, New Hampshire, has had to be canceled some years.
A mash-up of the words “canine” and “cross country,” canicross is an activity sled dog trainers use to condition their dogs in the offseason.
More recently, however, standalone contests featuring the three-season sport – also referred to as caniXC or caniX – as well as the winter activity, skijoring – a combination of skiing and dog sledding – are slowly popping up around the country.
Competitions began in Europe in the early 2000s and the sport is now working toward Olympic-level recognition, according to Canicross USA.
Hamilton expects about 50 runners to participate in this inaugural event.
The trail organization, founded nearly 40 years ago, uses volunteers and paid professionals to maintain and preserve public and private trails in Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield, Wenham and West Newbury.
The runners, walkers, equestrians, cyclists, dog owners and families who use the trails are encouraged to notify the association of fallen trees, flooded trails or other issues. To learn more, visit www.ectaonline.org.
In other local news, a multiyear effort to ensure equity in employee wages and responsibilities concluded when the West Newbury Select Board accepted a wage classification compensation study conducted in partnership with the Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management at UMass Boston.
The study reviewed salary ranges, grade, and staffing structure to ensure that employees with comparable jobs and responsibilities receive fair pay. The Select Board set the wage study project as a goal in 2018.
“It was a lot more work than anticipated,” noted board Chairperson David Archibald.
“It was definitely worth the effort,” said Town Manager Angus Jennings, who will widely circulate the new plan among town employees.
Jennings announced that the major bond credit rating service Moody’s Investors upgraded the town’s rating from AA2 to AAA – skipping the AA1 level.
Last summer, the global rating agency Standard & Poor’s also raised West Newbury’s rating to AAA. As the highest rating issued, it indicates West Newbury’s degree of creditworthiness and low risk of default.
“It’s a really good thing for the town,” Jennings said.
