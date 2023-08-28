NEWBURYPORT — Former Newburyport High School physical education teacher Peter Murray didn’t find himself getting bored after retiring from the district three years ago, instead he just threw himself into running his summer job, operating Obsessed Charters fishing trips, full time.
Murray has owned the Plum Island-based charter business, which offers summer bass and blue fish fishing trips, for roughly 30 years. He captains the 25-foot Mary Lee, while his son Paul helms the original, 25-foot Obsessed. The youngest Murray son, Michael, works as a marine technology teacher during the week and keeps the boats running on the weekends.
“You get a lot of novice fishermen and families, things like that. So it’s kind of about teaching them the ropes on how to do it,” he said. “We also get a lot of people who actually have boats of their own and go out all the time but can’t really seem to grasp how to catch a lot of fish.”
Being out on the water on a daily basis is what Murray said is the biggest secret to catching a lot of fish.
“You’ve got to be out there, every day,” he said. “That’s the trick.”
But the summer of 2023 has not been all that accommodating for Murray and fellow area charter captains.
Scott Maguire is the captain of the 23-foot Summer Job and has been running Summer Job Fishing Charters out of the area since 1999. He said this summer has been a slog.
“We had the third-rainiest July in history and we’re used to catching a lot of fish and putting a lot of smiles on people’s faces,” he said. “So, it’s a lot less stressful when they’re catching fish.”
Murray also said this wet summer has been a challenge.
“You watch the weather in the morning on TV and look at the weather app on your phone,” he said. “But that weather app could tell you it’s a 40% chance of rain in the morning and suddenly there’s a 90% chance of rain. It changes every hour.”
Maguire said he and Murray have worked together to compare notes on the water for many years because a rising tide can, indeed, lift all boats.
“I met Pete just a couple of weeks after I got my license. We fish very similar and we just hit it off,” he said. “We try to get all of the charter boat guys in this area jobs, as much as possible.”
Murray said local charter captains are in constant contact with each other.
“There’s a group of 12 to 15 captains in the river and we’re all pretty close,” Murray said. “You’ve just got to rely on everyone, especially up here. It’s just such a short season, as opposed to being down south, where you’ve got 365 days. We’ve got about a three-month window here, so every day counts. You pick up the phone or the radio and you call another guy. You ask them where they are and how it’s going. Everybody’s pretty good about sharing information so all of our customers can be successful.”
Murray said his fishing trips usually leave at 8 a.m., while Maguire is out on the water a half hour earlier.
Networking also comes in very handy when a boat breaks down.
“There was a guy who was having engine problems this summer and everyone pitched in to help him out,” Murray said. “He got to borrow some people’s boats and people took trips for him.”
Striped bass also need to be carefully monitored or they could become endangered, according to Maguire, who said that’s caused a lot of challenges in the job.
Maguire said his season usually finishes up by late September/mid-October, depending on the weather, while Murray makes his runs from late May into early October. Both captains said they’re looking forward to next season.
“These things run in cycles. There have been some bright spots and some frustration,” Maguire said. “But, without the bad years, how do you appreciate the good ones? So you just keep moving. Personally, I’ve caught more fish over 40 inches than I have caught in my career this year. It’s not an astronomical amount, and I’m sure someone’s caught a lot more. But, for me, it’s been good.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
