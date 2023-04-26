NEWBURYPORT — With warmer weather on its way, local arts events are starting to ramp up.
Among the most anticipated is the spring Newburyport ArtWalk on Saturday, featuring paintings, photography and sculptures by local artists and also group exhibitions.
The ArtWalk is a self-guided gallery tour and take places at the same time as the popular Newburyport Literary Festival. The public is invited to take part in ArtWalk events, browse artwork in traditional and contemporary styles in Newburyport’s Cultural District, dine and shop at local businesses.
“It’s been on for many years, and it’s been through different iterations,” said Julie Cook of ArtWalk. “It was originally four times a year, it’s changed as people have come and gone, and we have some new folks joining us this year.”
The participating galleries include Alan Bull Studio, Blochaus, Celine McDonald Studio, The Coffee Factory, Chococoa Baking Company, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Greetings By Design, The Gallery on Federal, Indigo Artist Studio, Jaxby Nimble Studio, Metzy’s Cantina, Newburyport Art, Newburyport Framers, New England Sketchbook, Pam Older Designs, The PEG Center for Art & Activism, A Pleasant Shoppe and Valerie’s Gallery. The ArtWalk sign will be displayed in participating gallery and shop windows.
The Newburyport ArtWalk gallery guide and map is available online at the recently revamped website, newburyportartwalk.weebly.com/contact--map.html, and printed versions of the gallery guide can be found at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the passageway between State and Inn Street and at ArtWalk Partners’ locations.
“It was a loose affiliation of various galleries,” Cook said. “At times, we have had individual galleries join in as well.”
Throughout the day Saturday, there will be a plethora of events in each space, as well as live music and light bites. Indigo Art Studio will have a “make your own book” event that Cook said would be great for children.
Valerie Stainton, owner of Valerie’s Gallery on State Street, opened her space in 2002 and joined ArtWalk in 2003. The gallery boasts local handmade items and art, including artisan jewelry, pottery, paintings and original prints.
“We’re hosting a new show, which we don’t usually do. It’s called ‘Florals’ and it’s a group show of our regular artists plus a few guest artists,” she said.
The show opens Saturday and will include oil, acrylic and encaustic paintings as well as photos and prints of floral themes. Some floral pottery will also be included from one of the galleries’ regular potters, but Stainton noted most of the work will be two-dimensional.
“It should be fun, we’re really looking forward to it,” she added.
New additions to the ArtWalk include Jaxby Nimble Studio, New England Sketchbook, The Gallery on Federal and Celine McDonald Studio.
Although most spring ArtWalk events will take place Saturday, there are also some art receptions Friday evening. The Newburyport Art Association will have painter Sarah Demrow-Dent showcasing paintings from 5 to 8 p.m. Pam Older Designs will have painter Kale Baker displaying work from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a reception, and Newburyport Framers will have painter Matt Klos showing work as well as a cellist performing.
Among the special activities planned for ArtWalk are:
Indigo Artist Studio: Indigo Artist Studio will present two artists’ expression of their environment and the beauty of water: painter/teacher Maria Malatesta and printmaker/mixed media artist Mary Arthur Pollak, who is the owner of Indigo Artist Studio. She will offer a simple book-making project suitable for all ages at 10 a.m. on Saturday. 53 Middle St., Newburyport.
Valerie’s Gallery: “Floral” – A group show of regular artists and special guest artists will be featured at this American-made fine craft shop and art gallery. Specialties include artisan jewelry, pottery, and paintings and original prints. 26 State St., Newburyport.
A Pleasant Shoppe LLC: Enjoy live music all day and a Meet Our Artists cocktail party from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. This art gallery has handmade pieces by 100 local artists in a variety of media. Browse paintings, photography, weaving, jewelry, handbags, pottery, furniture and gift items. 57 Pleasant St., Newburyport.
Alan Bull Studio: “Animal Show” showcases work from artist and teacher Alan Bull, Stück in the Studio, Karen Collari Troake, Sarah George and Jake Velonis. There will be a special reception from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. 3 Graf Road, Unit 18, Newburyport.
Blochaus: “The Ocean is a Friend of Mine – New Work by Patrick Pollard” with an opening reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. DJ Joe Biz will spin tunes and there will be complimentary drinks. This contemporary art gallery promotes established artists alongside emerging up-and-comers. 74 Water St., Newburyport.
Newburyport Art Association: Newburyport Art will present new work by award-winning master artist Sara Demrow-Dent in the Hills Gallery. An opening reception will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and the artist will also be on hand for a Meet the Artist event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 65 Water St., Newburyport.
The Firehouse Center for the Arts: “Press On,” a solo exhibition of artist Brooke Lambert, is on display through May 14. The show features her original collagraph prints alongside the low-relief sculptural collagraph plates she used to make them. Market Square, Newburyport.
New England Sketchbook: One of the store’s artisans, Brenda Sullivan of the Gravestone Girls of Worcester, will provide an in-store demo and discussion Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. She will discuss art, history and symbolism of Colonial gravestones and cemeteries of New England. 1 Water St., Ferry Wharf Rear, Newburyport.
Pam Older Designs: Artist Kale Baker will be on hand for an artist reception Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Pam Older’s jewelry is available at her store and also in the Sundance Catalog. 42 Merrimac St., Newburyport.
Greetings by Design: This store offers personalized, custom stationery and invitation packages as well as art by Newburyport artists, including Angela Chiklas. Owner Deb Green is a consultant for Cranes, William Arthur, Kleinfeld Paper and Carlson Craft. 6 Market Square, Newburyport.
The PEG Center for Art & Activism: “Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism” is a group show of contemporary artists and their takes on American culture, patriotism and current events. 3 Harris St., Newburyport.
Metzy’s Cantina: Located at the MBTA train station, Metzy’s Cantina is collaborating with the Newburyport Art Association to highlight “Random Passages,” photography by NAA artist Stoney Stone through May 31. 5 Boston Way, Newburyport.
Newburyport Framers: For ArtWalk, Newburyport Framers features photographer and framer Matt Klos in “Failure of Flesh” with images that show a visual essay on existence. A reception will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with light fare offered and Sam Parr on cello. 3 Graf Road, Newburyport.
Newburyport ArtWalk events are held twice a year. The fall Newburyport ArtWalk will be held Sept. 30. They are free and open to the public. For more information and the latest updates, visit newburyportartwalk.weebly.com and www.facebook.com/NewburyportArtWalk.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.