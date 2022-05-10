WEST NEWBURY — A tree to honor beloved Library Director Katharine “Kay” Gove will find a permanent home on the grounds of the building that was practically her second home for 47 years. Gove died in November 2021 at the age of 97.
Spearheaded by the Board of Library Trustees, the tree dedication takes place on Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. on the grounds behind the library at 490 Main St. The event coincides with the ribbon cutting ceremony for a permanent Story Walk structure being installed on the library grounds as well. Story Walk experiences, which allow families to enjoy reading a story together from pages posted separately around the lawn outside the library, were introduced by Gove’s daughter and long-time Childrens’ Librarian, Kate Gove.
In consultation with Trustee Chair Fredric Chanania, who also heads the town’s Tree Committee, Kate Gove selected a Sweetgum tree to mark her mother’s above-and-beyond service to the G.A.R. Memorial Library. Also known as a Red Gum in more southerly areas of the country, the tree should grow to about 80 feet tall. it was grown by Chestnut Ridge Nursery outside of Buffalo, New York, and is currently about 8 feet tall. A memorial marker at the foot of the tree commemorating Gove's years of service is made of granite quarried in Barre, Vermont. The marker’s design was developed in collaboration with Consigli Memorials, recently relocated in Salisbury from its long-time home on Route 1 in Newbury.
Being a native tree more common in areas south of Massachusetts, the Sweetgum can be expected to thrive up north as the climate warms, noted Chanania. Its distinctive star-shaped leaves turn brilliant yellow, orange, and red in autumn, when its unusual branchlets with wing-like projections and pointy seed capsules — or fruit balls — proliferate, he said. “These aspects should provide visual interest throughout the year as well as features that can be highlighted for children following the StoryWalk, Chanania said.
“Kate started making StoryWalks while we were closed during the early part of the pandemic as a way to continue to engage families and provide a little entertainment during quarantine,” said Library Director Corrin Flaherty, “They were so popular that she suggested we look into installing permanent structures. The Friends of the Library were generous enough to fund the StoryWalks and the Department of Public Works, specifically Brian Richard, installed them.”
The public is invited to attend the tree dedication and StoryWalk ribbon cutting event, which will include refreshments, prizes, a story about seeds, and a chance to take photos with "Miss Kate."
“We're really excited to start using the permanent structures,”said Flaherty, adding, “and so are the abutting neighbors, who spent a lot of time chasing after pages of the temporary StoryWalks that blew off their stakes on windy days.”
Other library events — all offered virtually via Zoom — to check out during May include: The Basics of Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency, Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. Presented by Mike Gershbein, founder of Very Smart People, this program was organized by the Rockport Library, in collaboration with the West Newbury library and other libraries in North Reading, Pepperell, Clinton, Haverhill, Saugus, Danvers, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, Wilmington and Atkinson, N.H.
A conversation with prize-winning poet, novelist and educator, Ocean Vuong, author of "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" and Professor Sandra Lim, Ph.D., prize-winning poet, and professor of English at UMASS Lowell on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. Questions can be submitted in advance to jfitzhanso@chelmsfordlibrary.org to be forwarded to Professor Lim.
Visit www.westnewburylibrary.org to learn more about these events or to register and receive a Zoom link to attend. The library is closed on May 30 for Memorial Day.
