WEST NEWBURY — For the first time in half a century, a new historical marker was installed in town — it’s in memory of a local Black resident who achieved many firsts in his lifetime.
Located in front of the Old Town Hall at 491 Main St., the plaque, which was unveiled by the Historical Commission last week, highlights civic and religious leader and social activist Julian D. Steele.
A longtime resident and champion of civil rights and affordable housing, Steele was unanimously elected in West Newbury as the state’s first Black town moderator in 1952.
He was also the first Black Congregationalist moderator in Massachusetts, the top layman and was named to the Massachusetts Parole Board in 1954. Steele became the first Black state agency head when sworn in as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs in 1968.
The recognition of Steele was praised by Steve Fors, president of the Massachusetts Moderators Association. Fors honored Steele for his “outstanding contributions” to local democracy.
Steele was born in Savannah, Georgia, in 1906 and his family moved to Boston about 1915, where he went on to graduate cum laude from Harvard University in 1929. He served as the executive director of the Robert Gould Shaw Settlement House in Roxbury; director of the Armstrong Hemenway Foundation in Boston, which focused on affordable housing and social work; president of the Boston NAACP; and president of Boston’s Urban League.
Steele’s wife, Mary “Polly” Dawes Steele, was a Boston socialite and descendant of one of the country’s first families, according to a story in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 1944. Although the couple wed quietly, their mixed-race marriage received national coverage at the time.
“I know the serious step we are taking. I know we are battering the barriers of tradition. But we are fortunate in America. We are coming out of the shadow of barbarism, into the sunlight of civilization,” Dawes is quoted in a story in Iowa’s Des Moines Register on May 12, 1938.
“True love has no barrier. It transcends class, color, creed, or condition,” the bride told a reporter from The San Francisco Examiner on the same date.
In the early 1940s, the Steeles bought a farm on Crane Neck Street in West Newbury where they raised their daughter, Emilie, and lived until Steele died at home in 1970.
“Be it resolved that in the passing of Julian Steele who served the town as moderator, the town has lost a valuable and faithful public servant who has left an example of a life worthy of the emulation of all,” police Chief Eugene M. “Shike” Willis said at Town Meeting on Feb. 27, 1971.
Steele is said to have been instrumental in the decision of renowned African-American tenor Roland Hayes to purchase a summer home just up the street from the Steele farm.
He was very active in the Congregational Church, where he started a men’s study group; participated in summer theater at Old Town Hall; and founded a weekly lecture series, “The Wide-Awake Town Hall Forum.”
Local residents — then and now — credited the Steeles with “elevating the cultural life of the community.”
“As we shared stories of West Newbury’s historic markers for our monthly series during the town bicentennial last year, we recognized Julian Steele held a special place in not only West Newbury’s history, but Massachusetts’ as well,” said Bob Janes, chairman of the Historical Commission. “We felt that his many accomplishments should be highlighted in our community, and decided a historic marker at the place he was elected town moderator and presided over meetings would be most fitting.”
Last fall, voters unanimously approved using Community Preservation Act funding for the marker.
“The family of Julian Steele thanks everyone who worked so hard on the Julian Steele historical marker,” Emilie Steele said in a statement. “We appreciate this recognition of the many contributions Julian Steele made to the town as its moderator and as a resident. Town meetings truly are democracy in action; in honoring our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, West Newbury also honors the belief that all people can come together without regard to differences.”
With words as relevant today as they were when he first spoke them, Steele said: “Human progress can be measured largely in terms of acceptance of difference as interesting and our common humanity as profoundly important. … I am convinced we shall get through the present ‘stalemate of terror’ that exists in the world, not so much by force of arms as by the moral and spiritual forces in the universe that as yet have not been tapped.”
For more information about Steele and West Newbury’s historic markers, check the Historical Commission’s page at www.wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.