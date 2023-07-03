NEWBURYPORT — Hank and Claire Hogan, 6-year-old twins from Palm Beach, Fla., spent some of their Monday back in the early 1500s, as they explored all there was to explore aboard the Nao Trinidad.
"We're still soaking it all in," their mother, Lynne Hogan said.
Lynne Hogan was there with her husband and Newburyport native, Ross Hogan, who was in town "visiting the grandparents."
"It's like a trip to days gone by to a time we couldn't visit ourselves," Ross Hogan said.
When asked what her favorite part of the ship was, Claire Hogan shouted "everything."
The Hogans tale was one of many similar stories shared by the thousands of people who have climbed aboard the tall ship since it arrived last Tuesday,
The roughly 85-foot, 200-ton vessel, which last visited Newburyport in 2019 as the Nao Santa Maria, will remain open to visitors until Monday. Hailing from Seville, Spain, the Nao Trinidad is a replica of the flagship from the Magellan-Elcano expedition that was the first to circumnavigate the globe between 1519 and 1522 – a feat considered the greatest in maritime history.
Crew member Regino Hernanz said out of the 250 member crew which started the trip only 18 made it back.
Its return was orchestrated by the Custom House Maritime Museum as part its 10-day Maritime Days celebration, which will include nautical activities for adults and children on the city’s waterfront.
Since the boat's arrival, Custom House members were busy selling tickets to the tour and answering any and all questions they could about it.
Maritime Days Chairman Bob Cronin said despite days of rain, attendance has been very strong.
"It's going very well, the weather has not hurt us as much as it could have," Cronin said.
Cronin said the Nao Trinidad's visit was especially well timed as it came weeks before the annual Yankee Homecoming festival starting later this month. Not only does it help bolster the Custom House's visibility, the visit was also drawing in tons of tourists to the downtown area and beyond.
Hernanz said the ship was particularly interesting to children who spend all day ringing the ship's bell and playing around with the many cannons that line the sides. But the ship has plenty of interest for adults too, especially those with a sense of history and technology.
Regarding the latter, Hernanz said adult visitors were confounded to learn that the boat does not have a steering wheel. Instead, it is guided by what he called a "whip staff, a roughly 10-foot-long stick that acts as a sort of rudder.
Hernanz said this week marked his first visit to Newburyport which he called beautiful and friendly.
"Quietness, safety, I love it. Nice place to live," Hernanz said.
No doubt, most Newburyporters would agree with his assessment as well as many of those who are checking out the city for the first time. On Monday afternoon, most of the action was along the waterfront with Market Square relatively quiet. The boardwalk was hopping with not only people but dogs.
