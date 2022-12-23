NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services is still looking for a new home, but the lack of a dedicated space has not stopped it from helping local children.
Youth Services had been located at the former Brown School on Milk Street but had to leave in October 2021 after an inspection determined the heating system could no longer be used. The property at 57 Low St is where the organization planned to be housed in the future, but the process continues.
In a phone call with The Daily News, Director Andrea Egmont explained how the situation led to a slow start to the year.
“So 2022 started with us not having a building or an office and trying to secure locations to offer programming and really evaluating what we were going to be capable of doing, and it was a really difficult time for my staff, questioning their job security, feeling the frustration of not knowing if they were going to be able to do the job that they’ve been hired to do,” Egmont said. “And so it started out very nerve wracking honestly.”
Mayor Sean Reardon said how important it is to him to find a new home for Youth Services.
“I came into office and that was one of my top, if not the top, priority was to find them a new home,” Reardon said. “So, of course, I’m a little discouraged that I’m not a little bit further along in that process. But we’ve got three good plans in the City Council right now, and I know that will be coming up in January. So we’re hoping we’re moving in the right direction there.”
Egmont talked about how important a new building would be for helping Newburyport children of all ages.
“One of the misconceptions that I think is out there around wanting a new building is that people think we’re building a youth center just for our middle school programming when really we used the Brown School for daytime programming, afternoon, evening, for all ages,” Egmont said. “The middle school piece is just one piece, but it’s a really important piece. and right now, we’re at the United Methodist Church. It’s growing. It’s working, but it doesn’t have a lot of the pieces that we need to be able to really sustain it and increased membership.”
Egmont said the matter took a turn for the better as the year continued.
“We ended up having this amazing summer. Our numbers were back up to where they were before COVID,” Egmont said. “We were able to expand some of our programs. We were able to rehire a great staff of young people and really felt like we were rebuilding. and I think that that enthusiasm followed into the fall to get us back in the mindset that we were rebuilding.”
Newburyport Youth Services served 1,789 people this year, not including those who attended its 19 community events, according to a year-in-review document it sent to The Daily News.
The organization generated $650,000 in program revenue while bringing in $330,000 in grant funding. Through the Clipper Athletics partnership, Youth Services raised more than $28,000 for Newburyport High School sports teams and facilities.
Reardon had high praise for the work done by Youth Services throughout the year.
“I just want to give kudos to Andrea Egmont and her staff for being adaptive and creative this year, and utilizing different spaces and still providing some high-quality programming for our kids of Newburyport,” the mayor said.
“I 100 percent believe in what we’re doing at NYS. I have three kids in the schools and we take advantage of a lot of their programs throughout the year and it’s difficult not having the proper space to do these things,” Reardon said. “And I just feel like they’ve just done a great job throughout the year, keeping things going, keeping kids engaged. We’re still coming out of the pandemic and I think kids need good programming and youth services more than ever.”
Reardon said he hopes by next fall, ground will be broken at 59 Low St. to provide Youth Services with a new home.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
