NEWBURYPORT — With health concerns looming and high unemployment related to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA expects there will be at least a 10% drop in travel around Thanksgiving this year — the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.
The not-for-profit auto club initially predicted up to 50 million Americans would travel between Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 29 — a drop from 55 million in 2019 — but a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases means those numbers could be even lower, according to a press release.
Locally and around the country, people are making modifications to their holiday traditions in order to keep their friends and family safe, with many governors in Midwestern states urging people to stay home.
Jamie Welch, a 34-year-old Newburyport resident, said he and his parents will have a small Thanksgiving together. In a normal year, Welch's aunt, uncle and cousins would visit, "but of course that is out of the question this year," he said.
In an email, Welch said he is looking forward to watching the National Dog Show on TV with his labradoodle, Maggie — a tradition he enjoys every year.
"We also recently got a hot tub for the backyard, and that really helps to de-stress in the current situation of the world," he continued. "We plan to make the most of this Thanksgiving and have a great time!"
Tracy Cassidy of Topsfield said she and her family typically alternate hosting Thanksgiving every year with relatives in Connecticut, but they canceled the big dinner due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, Cassidy will host dinner for her immediate family of 10.
"The biggest difference this year is our planning for COVID tests," she wrote in an email.
With a college student returning home, a family member that works with school-aged children, and a few other factors, some relatives will need COVID-19 tests in order to be together, she said.
The rest of the family will connect via Zoom calls throughout the day.
Brian Greenberg said he and his wife Peggy have coordinated a "pre-prepared food exchange" with their daughter and her family. The Newburyport couple will stop in Framingham for a brief outside food exchange with their daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters. The couple will bring the turkey and their daughter will provide sides and desserts.
They will then return home for a Zoom dinner later in the day with other extended family located in cities along the East Coast.
In using Zoom to stay connected, Greenberg said they will "replicate going around the table, (saying) what we are thankful for and replaying all our corny jokes that come out each year."
AAA recommends people plan ahead and research any travel restrictions if they plan on leaving the state. Travelers should check for any testing or quarantine requirements at their destinations prior to departure.
Additionally, the auto club reminds people to wear face masks, maintain at least a six-feet distance from others as much as possible and regularly wash hands to lower any risk of contracting COVID-19.
For those making road trips, AAA suggests packing drinks and meals to reduce the amount of stops along the way, as well as an emergency roadside kit just in case.
AAA's projections for holiday travel are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit, a London-based business information provider.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149.
