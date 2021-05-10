Abdulla seeks to focus on roads if reelected in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Selectman Donna Abdulla believes her first three-year term on the board has proven that she should serve a second term.
"There is more that I can do," Abdulla said. "I think I can still help Salisbury move forward because I think Salisbury is ready to keep going. It has so much to offer to everyone."
The 66-year-old came to Salisbury from the Methuen/Lawrence area over 40 years ago. Her family owns the popular Joe's Playland arcade, where she manages Lee's Seafood.
Abdulla first ran successfully for selectman in 2018 and said improving the town's roads is a top priority if she is reelected Tuesday.
"I want to create a plan that will do so many roads every year," Abdulla said. "Now that the town has allowed us to start putting money into a fund which supplements the (state's) Chapter 90 funds, I think that we can finally start going along that route and get some things done."
She said many of the town's roads need heavy infrastructure work, which can take time.
"Each area has to be looked at individually," Abdulla said. "You can't just say, "Let's just tar a road," you have to see if it has an issue. That does take a little bit of time to make sure that you know what you are doing before you go into a road to repair it."
Abdulla said she has been working with the Ring's Island Neighborhood Preservation District Committee and the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association in her selectman's role and would like to continue to do so if reelected.
"I like hearing from different organizations to hear their take on what is going on," Abdulla said. "To be able to bring that back to the town administrators is important to me. They need to know what people are thinking and how they are feeling about what is going on."
Protecting Salisbury Beach is another one of Abdulla's priorities.
"The beach is one of our greatest natural resources and I would like to see it protected," Abdulla said. "The homeowners on the oceanfront have been doing their part. They have been putting up fencing and bringing in sand. They ask for emergency orders to shore up their buildings. It is important to keep that resource going. It is such a beautiful beach."
Abdulla said she is strong advocate for controlled growth of Salisbury.
"I believe the boards that handle things are doing their best to make sure that things are done correctly and done well," she said.
Salisbury is about a lot more than beaches and businesses, according to Abdulla.
"Salisbury is all about the people and they are great," Abdulla said. "They are receptive and resilient. They know what they want and they want to make it better. They are happy to be in Salisbury which is perfect, it makes everything nice."
DONNA ABDULLA
5 Jak-Len Drive, age 66
Manager of Lee's Seafood at Joe's Playland
Served one term on the Board of Selectman beginning in 2018. Sits on board of directors for Salisbury Chamber of Commerce and served as president from 2015-18. Chaired North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2011-13.
