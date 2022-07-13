NEWBURYPORT — For years, High Street resident Jeannie Petrillo enjoyed relative privacy despite living above the Clipper City Rail Trail, thanks to a canopy of trees that blocked prying eyes from her backyard.
But that all changed in a matter of minutes in December when the city cut down 27 tall trees lining a section of the rail trail as it approaches Washington Street.
“It’s like living in a different house in an instant,” Petrillo said.
Petrillo’s backyard, which rests above the rail trail but can now be seen from High Street, is also now susceptible to gusts rendering her property a “wind tunnel” at times, she says.
On Tuesday, Petrillo gave a tour of her backyard to Parks Manager Michael Hennessy, manager of special projects for the mayor’s office Kim Turner, Parks Commissioner Chuck Griffin and other officials. The tour, which also included other residents affected by the trees going down, came as the city is preparing to replant 30 trees along the rail trail in an effort to undo the damage.
The trees, Turner said, would be between 8 and 10 feet tall and the entire project would cost about $20,000. Turner added that a funding source has been identified to pay for the work, but that the money has yet to be approved by the Parks Commission. Should the money be approved, the plan is to plant in the fall to avoid the summer heat that makes it harder for newly planted trees to flourish.
Turner said the Parks Commission approved cutting down two trees near Washington Street to expand garden areas there, but for reasons still not exactly known 27 trees were cut down instead.
Before visiting Petrillo’s property, residents were shown a diagram of where the new trees would be planted. Many asked why the city could not replace the fallen trees with ones equal in height. Turner explained that mature trees would require too many resources too quickly and could create an imbalance for trees already there.
With that in mind, the city settled on trees between 8 and 10 feet tall.
Jean Berger, from the Friends of Newburyport Trees, was also at the tour and said in general smaller trees grow faster than larger trees. But Turner conceded that it would be several years before affected property owners would see a return to conditions before the trees were cut down.
Petrillo said she is pleased the city is giving the issue the attention it is due, but stopped short of saying she’s happy.
“I am hopeful” she said.
