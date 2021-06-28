Accessible catamaran due to arrive July 24

NEWBURYPORT — Impossible Dream, a universally accessible 60-foot sailing catamaran that has docked in the city in past years, will sail into the local waterfront Saturday, July 24, and depart that Thursday.
The annual visit makes it possible for people with disabilities to experience a two-hour sail on the water. The crew includes experienced sailors with disabilities who maneuver the entire ship because of its accessibility.
The vessel is the creation of Mike Browne, a paraplegic with a dream of creating a ship that could sail the oceans and be fully operational by a person in a wheelchair.
Impossible Dream was designed by Nick Baily and built by Multi-Marine. Browne realized his dream with the construction of the catamaran and of setting sail on voyages that traversed the Atlantic and the waters of the Mediterranean.
After 10 years of sailing, Browne was looking for an organization to take on the responsibility of continuing the mission of the Impossible Dream, so he teamed up with Deborah Mellen, a businesswoman, paraplegic and sailing volunteer at Shake A Leg Miami. She said it was her time to give back and funded the acquisition, according to a press release.
Impossible Dream is based at Shake a Leg Miami, considered one of the most accessible community boating centers in the world.
From this base, the catamaran has continued to introduce people with disabilities, their families and others to the joy of sailing and provide inspiration and programs to assist people with disabilities to improve their quality of life, according to the release.
Local boater and business owner Alan Gamble collaborates with Mellen to bring the Impossible Dream to Newburyport.
Gamble and his team will provide a free open house and party Sunday, July 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. behind the Custom House Maritime Museum. Local sea shanty singers, The Portermen, will entertain, and the catamaran will be available to board in small numbers.
The Impossible Dream offers a free experience for people with disabilities. To ensure the Impossible Dream is able to offer this opportunity, support is encouraged through a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/daa457e3.
