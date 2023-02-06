SALISBURY – A Seabrook man faces an unarmed burglary charge following his arraignment last week in Newburyport District Court.
Steven Perkins, 30, recently turned himself in to police in connection with an Aug. 31, 2021, break-in that took place inside an Atlantic Avenue home while the owner was there, according to local police.
At around 2:30 a.m. that night, Salisbury Police responded to a 911 call after a burglary was interrupted by a homeowner that was sleeping. The homeowner confronted Perkins in his living room after he had climbed through a front porch window. Once he was confronted, the suspect fled from the home and was last seen running down the street, according to police.
Officers canvassed the area and searched for the suspect using a K-9 team.
Detective Brian Verney was called to process the crime scene and was able to recover palm and fingerprints left behind by the suspect. Additionally, Verney gathered DNA left behind by the suspect.
In December of 2022, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services unit examined the latent prints and obtained a positive match. The suspect was identified as Perkins promoting Verney to apply for a an arrest warrant in early January.
“It is through the dedicated work of the men and women of the Salisbury Police Department and especially Detective Brian Verney, in this case, that we hold those whom commit crimes accountable," Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said in a statement.
Fowler thanked the State Police for its assistance and added his department continues to investigate similar cases that may be related to the Atlantic Avenue incident.
